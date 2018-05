Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh stepped out for her son, King Andre’s school event in a Fendi shirt and handbag, a black leather mini skirt and a colored sneakers.

She wrote; “Stepping out for juicymans school family funday celebration.. #KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #RADICAL4JESUS #CHURCHGIRL”

(Visited 107 times, 4 visits today)