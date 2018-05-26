President Buhari Receives 2018 Budget from National Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, May 25, 2018, finally received the 2018 Appropriation Bill recently passed by the National Assembly.

President of the Senate, Mr Bukola Saraki, had informed State House Correspondents on Thursday that the budget would be transmitted to the President on Friday.This was after he broke the Ramadan fast with Mr Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja alongside other members of the National Assembly who accompanied him.

The Appropriation Bill was passed by the parliament last Wednesday, six months after it was presented to them by Mr Buhari.

Yesterday, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Mr Ita Enang, confirmed to reporters that the budget was now with the presidency.

According to him, “I have received the budget on behalf of the Presidency. I am transmitting it now.”

President Buhari is expected to sign the bill not after he is satisfied with its contents.

Business Post recalls that the 2017 budget was passed by the parliament in May and then signed into law in June by the Vice President, Mr Yemi Osinbajo, who was then the acting President as a result of Mr Buhari’s medical trip to London.

