Nigeria Airways Begins Operations, December 2018 (Photos)

FAAN has announced that the pride of Nigeria (Nigeria Airways) commences operations, December this year 2018.

Nigeria Airways Ltd., more commonly known as Nigeria Airways, was a Nigerian airline. The company was founded in 1958 after the dissolution of West African Airways Corporation.

The company was founded in 1958 after the dissolution of West African Airways Corporation (WAAC). It held the name WAAC Nigeria until 1971, when it was rebranded to the name it had until it ceased operations in 2003. The government of Nigeria owned a majority of the airline (51%) until 1961, when it boosted its participation in the company to 100% and made it the country’s flag carrier.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)