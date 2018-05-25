MTN Nigeria Introduces 17-Digit Recharge PIN

The management of MTN Nigeria has announced the introduction of a new 17-digit recharge card Personal Identification Number (PIN).

In 2016, the nation’s largest telecommunications company increased the number of its recharge voucher digits from 12 to 16.Two years later, the firm is increasing the digits to 17.

According to MTN Nigeria, the value on the 17-digit recharge cards and the 16-digit recharge vouchers remain the same.

However, in its adverts to sensitise its subscribers on the new development, the company did not give reasons for the change.

