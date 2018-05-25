Lady Swindled After Purported Removal Of Cowry From Her Private

A young lady, Goodness Kingsley has been swindled after suspected conmen deceived her, opened her legs and purportedly removed a cowry from her private part in Lagos.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the victim was told that there were other strange objects inside her private part and she can never marry and if at all got married, that her husband will die unless they were removed.The incident happened at Mosalasi Street in Igando area of Lagos where the fraudsters used as their chamber.

Following the encounter, the victim went to her boss’ store at the Ikotun Market and stole N376, 000 belonging to her boss, Mr. Obinna Ateli.

She went handed the money to the conmen and they opened her private again and inserted their fingers inside it and asked to go and she will urinate those things.

However, she did not pass out anything again and by then her boss, Mr Ateli had discovered that such amount was stolen from his provision store in the branch store.

The boss, summoned her and asked what happened to the money, she then revealed what happened.

Police sources said the victim stated that her boss gave her some money to go to the bank to deposit and she accosted the fraudster who prophesied what have been happening to her and her family which she said was accurate.

She was taken to Igando for deliverance and was asked to remove her pant where one on them inserted her finger and removed the cowry to her surprise and she completely believed them.

According to the victim, she was placed on oath never to tell anyone how she was healed and she accepted and started bringing money to the amount.

However, her boss did not take it kindly, he went to the police at Ikotun Division and reported and the victim was arrested and charged before Ejigbo Magistrates court.

She pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Supol Kenneth Asibor did not object to her bail.

Thus, the presiding Magistrate, Mr T.O. Shomade granted her bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She was remanded in prison custody pending when she will perfect her bail.

The matter was adjourned till 6 June 2018.

