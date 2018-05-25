Huawei Technologies Job Vacancy : IT Solutions Manager

Huawei is a leading global ICT solutions provider. Through our dedication to customer-centric innovation and strong partnerships, we have established end-to-end capabilities and strengths across the carrier networks, enterprise, consumer, and cloud computing fields. Our products and solutions have been deployed in over 170 countries, serving more than one third of the world’s population.

Job Title: IT Solutions Manager

Job Summary

Be responsible for Huawei IT&Cloud solution design, the Pre-sales and after-sales technical support in the field of IT&Cloud solution in Nigeria.

Support the customers in all technical aspects and improve the relationship to our main service provider accounts.

Technical director or SA of all types of IT&Cloud Elements

IT&cloud architecture design，pre-sale solution discussion with customer(CXO or GM level)

IT&cloud evaluation and consultant service for customer

Business development and market insight analysis in the field of IT&Cloud of Nigeria

Training, mentoring and product knowledge and skills transfer to other technical support engineers

Conduction of trainings for customers, subcontractors or service partners.

Educational Requirements

Matric (Grade 12)

Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in IT, Engineering or any business related qualification will be an advantage

Skills and Competencies:

Good understanding of IT&Cloud, Solid experience of SDN/NFV, Virtualization, Distributed Systems, Cloud technology, HCI,VDI etc. and architecture design.

More than 8 years working experience on IT&Cloud field.

Familiar with telecom provider IT architecture and evaluation roadmap(such as OSS/BSS process and transformation)

Experienced with VmwareHyper-vOracle VM technology is an advantage.

Experienced with business development and market insight analysis is an advantage.

Good service spirit and strong communication ability

Good team work and fluent English

Application Closing Date

How to Apply

