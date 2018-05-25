Don Jazzy Gives Artist Ejiro N1 Million For Drawing Mavin Records Members

Mavin record boss just blessed an artist, Ejiro for drawing the Mavin Records members with N1 million, Don Jazzy in his own words said it’s his little way of appreciating his fans.

Meanwhile the artist has been waiting for Davido to recognize the adorable painting he made, this shows how selfish our celebrities can be with their fan base… Whats wrong with recognizing these beautiful paintings… If I be a celebrity one day… I will bless my fans so much

