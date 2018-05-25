Cellgevity Vitamins & Supplements in Nigeria

PRODUCT INFORMATION

CELLGEVITY – is a dietary supplement with active Riboceine and 12 other synergistic ingredient which is a breakthrough technology in Medical Science and our most advanced formula product.

it’s primary function is to enhance the production of Glutathione intercellularly in the body. It supports and improves your health,cellgevity manages diseases such as HIV,stroke,cancer, hypertension,hypertitis,an obesity.Glutathione does lots of this in the cells, it detoxify the cell, it strengthens the immune system, it improves the quality of sleep, reduces muscles and joints discomfort, enhances mental focus and clarity, enhances sexual health, reduces cellular inflammation and oxidative stress which are the root cause of all known medical conditions. Cellgevity serves as the foundation for good health.

Recommended dosage is to have a three months challenge of two capsules twice daily I.e two in the morning and two in the evening preferably after food.

Watch Video Below of the numerious benefits of Cellegevity dietary supplement

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN GETTING OUR PRODUCTS KINDLY CONTACT US On WHATSAPP 08146306571

(Visited 8 times, 5 visits today)