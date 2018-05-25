Cellgevity Vitamins & Supplements in Nigeria
PRODUCT INFORMATION
CELLGEVITY – is a dietary supplement with active Riboceine and 12 other synergistic ingredient which is a breakthrough technology in Medical Science and our most advanced formula product.
it’s primary function is to enhance the production of Glutathione intercellularly in the body. It supports and improves your health,cellgevity manages diseases such as HIV,stroke,cancer,
Recommended dosage is to have a three months challenge of two capsules twice daily I.e two in the morning and two in the evening preferably after food.
Watch Video Below of the numerious benefits of Cellegevity dietary supplement
IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN GETTING OUR PRODUCTS KINDLY CONTACT US On WHATSAPP 08146306571
Leave a Reply