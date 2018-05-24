NSE lifts one and half year old suspension on Ikeja Hotel

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has lifted its one and a half years suspension on trading in the shares of Ikeja Hotel, paving the way for resumption of trading in the shares of the hospitality and tourism company.

Ikeja Hotel’s share price rose by 4.49 per cent or 8.0 kobo to close at N1.86 per share during trading on Monday at the NSE.

Head, Listings Regulation Department, Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Godstime Iwenekhai, said the Quotations Committee of the National Council of the Exchange had on Friday May 11, 2018 approved the lifting of the full suspension.The board and management of Ikeja Hotel had also on Friday May 18, 2018 provided a status update to the market during an interactive session on the underlying facts behind the restructuring of the company. The interim board of the company indicated that it has undertaken considerable resolutions of the challenges facing the company.

Iwenekhai stated that the Securities and Exchange Commission (NSE) has been notified of the lifting of suspension, in line with extant rules at the capital market.

The NSE had in November 2016 suspended trading on the shares of Ikeja Hotel Plc in response to the high-stake dispute in the Ibru family. The Ibrus own the majority shareholdings in the hospitality and tourism company.

The full suspension on Ikeja Hotel implied no trading whatsoever in the shares of the company. Unlike technical suspension where trading can take place without price movement, full suspension disallows both trading and price movement.

The Exchange noted that the full suspension was taken “to safeguard the investments of shareholders of Ikeja Hotel Plc following the continued dispute between the major shareholders which has negatively impacted on the company’s governance structure”.

The NSE stated that it acted pursuant to the provisions of rule 15.45: suspension on trading of securities, rulebook of the Exchange, 2015. The suspension took effect on November 10, 2016.

In May 2017, SEC dissolved the board of directors of Ikeja Hotels Plc and ordered a forensic investigation into the affairs of the hospitality and tourism company. The Commission appointed Chief Anthony Idigbe (SAN) as the interim chairman for the company.

The apex capital market regulator said it took the decision to sack the board due to unresolved internal crisis involving some majority shareholders of Ikeja Hotels Plc, in apparent reference to the squabbles within the Ibru family, which holds the largest shareholdings in the company.

