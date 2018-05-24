NCC warns MTN, Airtel, Glo, others against dubious practices

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned telcos against practices that inflict pains on their subscribers.

The regulator wants carriers including MTN, Globacom, Airtel and 9mobile to desist from cheating the about 150 million active subscribers in the country through their services.Speaking during the 37th edition of Consumer Town Hall Meeting (CTM) in Epe, a Lagos suburb, at the weekend, Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau at the NCC, Mrs. Felicia Onwuegbuchulam, said the regulator will continue to provide a conducive regulatory environment to ensure that telcos do well. She added that the telcos too must reciprocate the gesture by playing their role in ensuring that subscribers get value for their money.

She thanked the traditional leaders and their subjects for turning out in their large numbers to lodge their complaints about telecoms services rendered in their community.

The forum had: Information and Education as a Catalyst for Consumer Protection as theme.

Onwueguchulam, who promised that NCC would look into all the issues raised, appealed to service providers to stop every activities capable of eroding the confidence of telecoms subscribers.

The director urged the operators to look into activities which amount to cheating of subscribers.

According to her, NCC has developed series of initiatives that would empower the consumers and ensure that their rights are fully protected. She encouraged consumers to subscribe to the 622/2442 Don Not Disturb (DND) code, where they can stop unsolicited messages.

Most of the participants at the meeting complained bitterly about the poor quality of service (QoS) in the area. They lament that development has become so embarrassing.

The subscribers complaints ranged from data, airtime depletion, unauthorised auto renewal, call drops, unresponsive customer care, illegal deductions, poor QoS and others.

