Breaking News : Ronaldinho Set To Marry His 2 Girlfriends Priscilla Coelho & Beatriz Souza Same Time

Ronaldinho will marry two women at the same time, according to reports in Brazil.

It is believed that Ronaldinho asked Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza for their hands in marriage in January last year, according to Brazilian columnist Leo Dias via The Mirror.

The 38-year-old, who actually announced his retirement from football in January, then gave them both engagement rings. It is reported that the two women have been, and are currently, living “harmoniously” with Ronaldinho in his mansion in Rio de Janeiro.Brazilian columnist Leo Dias also claims that both women receive a monthly allowance of $5,000 from Ronaldinho to ‘spend as they please.’ They are to marry at a private ceremony inside the Santa Monica condominium in Rio.

