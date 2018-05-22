Saraki Laughs At IGP’s “Transmission” Joke – Watch Video

Senate President “Saraki” Having A Good Laugh At IGP’s “Transmission” Joke (Video)

During the APC’s State Congress, over the weekend, in Kwara State, the Senate President, Saraki, couldn’t control his laughter as the MC was trolling the I.G of Police, Idris, over his recent blunder during an event in Kano State.The M.C had said “no one can come from Kwara State and not be able to speak good English as against always saying ‘transmission commission transmission’” a reference to the IGP’s gaffe. This sent everyone into an uncontrollable laughter.

Watch The Video Below:

