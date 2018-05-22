Linda Ikeji Ordered For Bentley Mulsanne For Herself & Her Unborn Son

The news is all over the place: popular celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji is pregnant.

She made the revelation over the weekend on her blog when she posted photos of her baby bump. The former model, also revealed that she has ordered a Bentley Mulsanne for herself and her unborn baby.Although, the blogger didn’t state the model of the car, but according to our research, the Bentley Mulsanne has an average cost of 100 million naira.

Here are some of the features of the Bentley Mulsanne. The Bentley Mulsanne is a British handmade full-size luxury car produced by Bentley Motors Limited in the United Kingdom.

