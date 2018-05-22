Checkout 10 Health Benefits Of Mangoes

When you savor delicious and succulent mangoes every season, you probably don’t think about the immense health benefits coming with every bite. A common nickname for mangoes is actually ‘the king of fruits’. Beyond the sweet, luscious taste of mangoes, they also contain an abundance of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that assure your optimum health.

1.Prevents Cancer

Research has shown antioxidant compounds in mango fruit have been found to protect against colon, breast, leukemia and prostate cancers.2. Lowers Cholesterol

The high levels of fiber, pectin and vitamin C help to lower serum cholesterol levels, specifically Low-Density Lipoprotein (the bad stuff).

3. Clears the Skin

Can be used both internally and externally for the skin. Mangoes help clear clogged pores and eliminate pimples.

4.Improves Eye Health

One cup of sliced mangoes supplies 25 percent of the needed daily value of vitamin A, which promotes good eyesight and prevents night blindness and dry eyes.

5.Alkalizes the Whole Body

The tartaric acid, malic acid, and a trace of citric acid found in the fruit help to maintain the alkali reserve of the body.

6.May Help with Diabetes

Mango leaves help normalize insulin levels in the blood. The traditional home remedy involves boiling leaves in water, soaking through the night and then consuming in the morning. Mango fruit also has a relatively low glycemic index so moderate quantities will not spike your sugar levels.

7.Promotes Healthy Sex

Mangoes are a great source of vitamin E. Even though the popular connection between sex drive and vitamin E was originally created by a mistaken generalization on rat studies, further research has shown balanced proper amounts does help.

8.Improves Digestion

Papayas are not the only fruit that contain enzymes for breaking down protein. There are several fruits, including mangoes, which have this healthful quality. The fiber in mangoes also helps digestion and elimination.

9.Helps Fight Heat Stroke

Juicing the fruit from green mango and mixing with water and a sweetener helps to cool down the body and prevent harm from overheating. From an ayurvedic viewpoint, the reason people often get diuretic and exhausted when visiting equatorial climates is because the strong “sun energy” is burning up your body, particularly the muscles. The kidneys then become overloaded with the toxins from this process.

10.Boosts the Immune System

The generous amounts of vitamin C and vitamin A in mangos, plus 25 different kinds of carotenoids keep your immune system healthy and strong.

