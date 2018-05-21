UBA launches empowerment program for students

United Bank for Africa (UBA) has introduced ‘UBA Learn’ targeted at helping students achieve all round academic success.

The product, an online Learning Platform for students powered by Roducate, was launched yesterday, with particular emphasis on helping students within the age range of five to 16 years and 17 to 24 attain academic excellence, while ensuring that the parents and teachers keep track and monitor their ward’s educational developments and performance.UBA Learn is accessible online, through a downloadable mobile app and USSD (*919*33#) and is open to both existing customers and non-customers.

Intending customers can have account numbers automatically generated once they enroll on the platform. The platform features academic curricula ( WAEC), NECO, Continuous assessments and tests, financial education, learning/fun games, etc.

Speaking at the launch of the Product, Group Managing Director, Kennedy Uzoka said: “United Bank for Africa is a technology-driven company with enormous capability in business. Because education is key to us and is a fundamental human right, we felt a need to extend our capability to education, by revolutionising access to education through technology. ”

That’s the main reason we are here today- to bring knowledge to the doorstep of everyone across Africa and other parts of the world, through this Unique innovation, called UBA learn”.

Uzoka continued: “The app is a distinctive and well-tailored product loaded with all the needed learning tools and required subjects put together in a robust manner that is guaranteed to grow with the student early on to when he or she becomes a young adult.

“UBA Learn was carefully conceptualised to suit a niche focus of our customers who are mostly students; because more than anything, we are a bank that is particularly passionate about the growth and development of youths especially as it concerns their academic growth as is evidenced in the plethora of campaigns and Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives (CSR) targeted at helping them find their paths in life, e.g. Read Africa Initiative, Campus Ambassadors, National Essay Competition among others”. said Anant Rao, Group Executive, Digital & Consumer Banking.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)