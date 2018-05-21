Reasons Why MPC may retain interest Rates tomorrow

Why MPC may retain interest Rates tomorrow – Though many Nigerians will expect the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to begin to ease rates from its 261st meeting which will hold between today, Monday 21, May till tomorrow Tuesday 22, May, 2018 , but fellers from stakeholders are indicating that the committee will vote to retain the rates.

At its meeting in April 2018, the MPC maintained the MPR at 14 per cent with the asymmetric corridor at +200 and -500 basis points around the MPR, and retained the CRR and Liquidity Ratio (LR) at 22.50 per cent and 30 per cent respectively.Many believed that the positive development in consumer prices within the last 14 months has presented the CBN with an opportunity to begin to converge Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) with market interest rates which have since priced-in inflation expectation but analysts at Afrinvest said this is not enough for easing.

They claimed that the decision to ease rates, which is being anxiously anticipated, will be delayed due to the ongoing capital flow reversal and asset prices volatility in emerging and frontier markets.

“The ongoing capital flow reversal and asset prices volatility in emerging and frontier markets which is a downside risk to what has come to be the CBN’s prime policy anchor – Exchange Rate stability. The current capital flow reversal has been the strongest test for liquidity in the Investors’ and Exporters’ Window (I&E Window) so far; a test it is yet to pass with flying colours.

“The CBN has responded to the volatility in the Fixed Income market and increased demand for FX by tightening liquidity in the money market in the past two weeks.

“We believe the odds of the MPC slashing the MPR in the same period it is aggressively sterilizing liquidity is slim; hence we expect the CBN to maintain status quo on all rates.

“Regardless, as we have argued in previous notes, an MPR cut (either at today’s sitting or subsequent ones) will have little impact on fixed income yields as the CBN has already set in motion the easing cycle by deliberately guiding market rates downwards in the last three quarters, in addition to knock-on effects of the FGN fiscal strategy to reduce domestic debt issuance”.

Looking for monetary easing at this time, according to Cyril Ampka, an Abuja-based economist will be premature considering the fact that gains in the forex market needed to be given enough time to germinate.

His words: “I think it will be premature for any easing now because the gains in the forex market have not achieved the desired result which is reduction in exchange rate”.

However, analysts at FSDH Research said in order to boost credit creation and stimulate economic growth, monetary policy easing would be appropriate.

They said the Nigerian economy has recorded a reasonable level of price stability that should encourage the MPC to now concentrate on growth in the economy.

“We observe that there has not been any linkage between the MPR and the yields on fixed income securities since July 2016, as the MPR has remained at 14 per cent. We also note that certain lending rates in the economy are predicated on the MPR”, the analysts said.

The added that the yields on the fixed income securities in Nigeria have declined sharply in the last few months despite the hold in the MPR.

“The yields on the 90-Day, 182-Day and 364-Day Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTBs) primary auction closed at 10.256 per cent, 11.080 per cent and 11.978 per cent on 16 May, 2018 from 12.96 per cent, 14.96 per cent and 16.68 per cent respectively in January 2018. The major drivers of the drop in yields are: the strategy of the Debt Management Office (DMO) to restructure the domestic debt portfolio of the FGN in favour of long-term debt, the drop in the inflation rate and other positive developments within the macroeconomic environment.

“The growth in money supgply as at April 2018 was lower than the CBN’s target for the year. The broad money (M2) grew by 2.16 per cent (annualised to 6.49%), lower than the annual target of 10.98 per cent. Net domestic credit grew by 6.24 per cent to N27.48 trillion in April 2018, from N25.86 trillion in December 2017.

“The net credit to the private sector shrank marginally by 0.16 per cent to N22.25 trillion during the same period. The monetary policy stance of the CBN is predicated on achieving price stability in domestic prices and foreign exchange rate. The objective has been responsible for the tight monetary policy stance so far”, they concluded.

Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings has stated that Nigeria’s gross domestic product, GDP growth is expected to accelerate to 2.4 per cent this year, as the country continues to climb out of the oil price shock recession that characterised 2016 and first quarter of 2017.

The foremost rating agency noted that the growth turned positive in the second quarter of last year, and the recovery of oil production to 2.1 million barrels per day by the fourth quarter boosted oil sector output, adding that greater foreign exchange availability provided a lift to the non-oil export sectors, particularly agriculture.

“Fitch expects that these trends will continue, but notes that tight monetary conditions will continue to weigh on Nigeria’s growth outlook. Fitch forecasts 2019 growth to rise slightly to three percent, compared with 4.8 per cent for the five years prior to 2016,” it said.

It affirmed Nigeria’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at ‘B+’ with a negative outlook.

It said the ‘B+’ rating reflected Nigeria’s position as Africa’s largest economy and most populous country, its net external creditor position, and its well-developed domestic debt markets, balanced against a high level of hydrocarbon dependence, low levels of domestic revenue mobilisation and GDP per capita, and low rankings on governance and business environment indicators.

The negative outlook, according to a statement, reflects uncertainty about the sustainability of the economic growth momentum as the impact of earlier shocks eases and progress on addressing high-interest service ratios.

The rating agency noted that the Central Bank of Nigeria at its meeting in April held its monetary policy rate at 14 percent, where it had been since July 2016.

“The need to support the naira and lingering inflation pressures mean that the Central Bank of Nigeria will ease monetary policy only gradually,” it added.

The naira had fluctuated close to N360 per US dollar on the Investors and Exporters window since its introduction in April 2017, Fitch noted, asserting that “Given most forex activity is now handled on the I&E window, this implies a devaluation by 45 per cent since the start of the FX regime adjustments in June 2016.

“Together with higher oil prices and production, this has contributed to the convergence between the parallel market and the I&E rate. However, the forex market remains segmented and the continued use of exchange controls inhibit greater foreign-currency liquidity and capital inflows. In Fitch’s view, there is unlikely to be any further substantial change by the CBN to the existing FX rate regime before the 2019 elections.”

It said increasing oil receipts and import compression had buoyed Nigeria’s trade surplus and brought the current account surplus to an estimated 2.2 per cent of the GDP in 2017.

“Fitch expects that imports will begin to return to historical levels, especially as government capital expenditure increases and the current account surplus will narrow in 2018.”

The agency noted that Nigeria’s reserves position had increased to a four-year high due to stronger oil receipts and considerable hard-currency bond placements.

Gross international reserves were $47.5 billion, or eight months of current external payments, as of end-April.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)