Nigerian Air Force Recruitment 2018/2019- Apply Here Online

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) recruitment is going on. Application informations are provided below. If you want to know everything about NAF 2018 recruitment, kindly read the Information below now:

HOW TO REGISTER FOR THE NIGERIAN AIR FORCE RECRUITMENT 2018

The Nigerian Air Force will announce the Airmen / Air women recruitment Exercise date. The deadline for the registration will also be announced with the release of the form.Contents

GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS FOR NIGERIAN AIR FORCE RECRUITMENT 2018/2019

1. Nationality: Applicant must be of Nigerian origin.

2. Age: Applicants must be between the ages of 17 and 22 years for non-tradesmen/women, 17 and 24 years for tradesmen/women by 31 December 2018. Those applying as drivers must be between the ages of 18 and 28 years by 31 December 2018.

3. Marital Status: Before you apply for Nigerian Air Force recruitment 2018, you need to be single.

4. Height: Minimum height is 1.68 meters or 5.5ft for males and 1.65m or 5.4ft for females.

5. Non-Tradesmen/women: Applicants must possess a minimum of 3 credits including Mathematics and English Language in SSCE/NECO/GCE obtained not later than 6 years to this exercise. In addition, applicants are also required to possess their school’s testimonials.

6. Tradesmen/women: Applicants must possess OND, NABTEB, RN/RM or City & Guild Certificate. Candidate with only Trade Test Certificate are required to also have a minimum of 3 passes in GCE/SSCE/NECO including English.

Nigerian Air Force recruitment 2018/2019 Screening

Before you can move further with Nigerian Air Force recruitment 2018/2019, kindly note that a Qualifying Recruitment Tests will hold in the following Centers:

1. Makurdi: Nigerian Air Force Base, Markudi.

2. Ilorin: 303 MAG, Nigerian Air Force Ilorin.

3. Lagos: Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja – Lagos.

4. Enugu: 113, Helicopter Combat Training Group Nigerian Air Force Enugu.

5. Port Harcourt: 115 Special Operations Group Nigerian Air Force Port Harcourt.

6. Benin: 107 Air Maritime Group, Nigerian Air Force Benin.

7. Kaduna: Nigerian Air Force Base, Kawo – Kaduna.

8. Kano: 403 Flying Training School, Kano.

9. Maiduguri: 105 Composite Group Nigerian Air Force Maiduguri.

10. Ipetu-Ijesha: Nigerian Air Force Institute of Safety, Ipetu-Ijesha.

11. Sokoto: 119 Forward Operation Base Mabera, Sokoto.

12. Yola: 103 Strike Group, Nigerian Air Force, Yola.

13. Jos: 451 Nigerian Air Force Station, Jos.

14. Bauchi: Nigerian Air Force Base Bauchi.

If you received SMS after your online Nigerian Air Force recruitment 2018 form submission, kindly report with the original of your credentials to the centers for screening.

More details on Nigerian Air Force recruitment visit their official webpage at careers.nigerianairforce.gov.ng, if you have any question on this , kindly use the comment box below. Don’t forget to share this info with others.

