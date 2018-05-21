Nigeria Police Academy Admission Form 2018 | How To Apply

Deadline: 24th June, 2018

This is to inform the general public that Nigeria Police Academy (NPA), Wudil, Kano is inviting suitably qualified Nigerian citizens for admission into it 6th Regular Course degree programmes for the 2018/2019 academic session.SALE OF APPLICATION FORMS

1. This is to inform the general public that the sale of online application forms for admission into the 6th Regular Course of degree programme of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, will commence on Monday 19thMarch, 2018 and end on Sunday the 24th June, 2018. Admission into the Academy is open to both male and female Nigerians of good character.

How To Apply or Nigeria Police Academy

Interested Applicants are advised to go to the Nigeria Police Academy’s Website: www.polac.edu.ng in order to obtain or generate Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) Code. The RRR code obtained can be used to make payment of N3,000.00 through any commercial Bank Branch in Nigeria. Applicants must, in addition, apply through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board [JAMB] as well as sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Candidates need not select the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil as a University of choice in the JAMB form. However, only candidates who obtained the minimum UTME scores of 180 which is the Academy’s Cut-off mark in JAMB and purchased the Academy online Application Form will be eligible to sit for the Nigeria Police Academy Selection Examination.

SUBMISSION OF APPLICATIONS

Applications are to be submitted online. On submission of the applications, candidates are required to download Acknowledgement Form. Only candidates who meet the cut-off mark will be enabled to download and print their examination cards.

COURSES OF STUDY In Nigeria Police Academy

Courses leading to Bachelor’s degrees in the following disciplines are available in the Academy:

a. FACULTY OF HUMANITIES. BA in:

English

History & International Studies

b. FACULTY OF LAW: LLB

c. FACULTY OF SCIENCE: BSc in:

Biochemistry

Biological Sciences

Chemistry

Mathematics

Physics



d. FACULTY OF SOCIAL AND MANAGEMENT SCIENCES: BSc in:

Accounting

Management Sciences

Political Science

Sociology

ADMISSION REQUIREMENTS Or Nigeria Police Academy

The following are the admission requirements:

1. Candidates seeking admission into the Academy must be Nigerian citizens and must be between 17 and 22 years of age, and must have a height of not less than 1.67 Metres (5 Feet 6 Inches) if male, and 1.62 Metres (5 Feet 4 Inches) if female. In addition, male candidates must have an expanded chest size of not less than 86cm (34 Inches for those between 21 and 22 years of age). All candidates must be free from any physical deformity or mental disability.

2. Candidates must have obtained a minimum of SIX (6) credits at the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), the National Examinations Council (NECO) or the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) at not more than 2 sittings. All Candidates must also have a credit pass in English Language and Mathematics as well as subjects relevant to the candidate’s chosen course of study in the Academy.

3. Candidates must also obtain satisfactory scores in both the written examination and the interview and must pass physical and psychological tests of fitness.

4. SSCE STATEMENT OF RESULTS OR CERTIFICATES RELATING TO EXAMINATIONS TAKEN BEFORE 2014 WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.

NATURE AND DURATION OF COURSE

Candidates admitted into the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil degree course will undergo a combined Academic and Police training for a minimum period of Five (5) Years leading to Bachelor’s degrees and commission into the Nigeria Police Force as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

SELECTION EXAMINATION DATE, CONDITIONS AND REQUIREMENTS

The Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil Selection Examination, may be Computer Based Test (CBT) or Pencil and Paper. The examination shall comprise of a General Paper (Section A) which is compulsory for all candidates. It will cover areas such as general knowledge and current affairs, English Language and Mathematics. Other sections are to be selected according to candidate’s Faculty of choice. It will be conducted on Saturday the 14th July, 2018. Only candidates who meet the Academy’s cut-off mark of 180 in UTME and above will be eligible to sit for the Nigeria Police Academy Selection Examination at the 19 designated Centres. The list of Centres is in the Academy Website. Eligible candidates are to bring along to the examination venue their Acknowledgement Form, Examination Card, current JAMB Result Slip and two Postcard size photographs (3.5×5 Inches) which should show only from the chest upwards. At the back of each of the two Postcard size photographs, the candidates must write their name, State of origin, Examination Centre and signature.

NOTE: Only candidates who are successful in the Selection Examination will be invited for the Nigeria Police Academy Selection Board screening and interview. The list of successful candidates will be published on our website and in some national newspapers.

Dont Forget to share this inFo with others.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)