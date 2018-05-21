NAMA Recruitment 2018 Application Form

NAMA Recruitment 2018

Apply For NAMA Jobs Online, NAMA Recruitment 2018/2019, NAMA is welcoming applications from pleasantly qualified and experience Nigerians to Apply for their latest job vacancies 2018. Read Below To See How To ApplyNAMA Recruitment 2018/2019 – In this article, you will find the first information about the 2018 NAMA Recruitment, the document required for employment, requirements, qualifications, guidelines and other essential information just for free.

Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) 2018/2019 has been waiting in the country until this date. We have received many requests from applicants on some platforms that are looking for a fair answer about the 2018 recruitment. Many seekers have asked us questions like;

How Can I Apply for Nigerian Airspace Management Agency 2018/2019?

Where can I obtain the 2018 Nigerian Airspace Management Agency form?

Is the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency 2018 Recruitment Form out?

When will Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Recruitment start?

I need Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Recruitment update, etc.

Is Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Recruitment Real for 2018 etc.

About Nigerian Airspace Management Agency

Nigerian airspace management agency (NAMA) was established by the Act of parliament No. 48, commencement date of 29th may 1999, as a body corporate with perpetual succession and common seal; that may sue or be sued in its corporate name and shall own, hold or dispose of property ( whether movable or immovable). The agency has a governing board headed by a part-time chairman, he is appointed by the president commander-in-chief of the armed forces for a term of four years.

Requirements

Applicants applying for the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency recruitment must possess any of the following

Possession of B.Sc, HND, NCE, OND in any discipline from a recognized institution

West African School Certificate (WASC) or Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSSC) with Credits in not less than three (3) subjects including English and at least passes in two (2) other subjects; or

National Examination Council (NECO)/General Certificate of Education (GCE) Ordinary Level with passes in four (4) subjects obtained at one sitting or five (5) subjects obtained at two sittings including the English Language.)

National Diploma (ND) obtained from a recognized institution. National Certificate of Education (NCE) from a recognized institution; or

General Certificate of Education (Advanced Level) in two (2) subjects obtained at one sitting or three (3) subjects obtained at two sittings.

How to Apply.

IMPORTANT NOTICE! Currently, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Recruitment Application Form is not yet out online, DISREGARD any form of advert you come across. This page will be updated immediately the form is out.

To ascertain if the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission Recruitment 2018 has officially started, reach out to the official website: https://www.nama.gov.ng/ or visit this page frequently for more update.

(Visited 23 times, 23 visits today)