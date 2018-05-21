Massive Recruitment at The Edo State Civil Service Commission – Apply Now

Edo State Civil Service Commission, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:

Job Title: Veterinary Laboratory Technologist – Grade II, Grade Level 08

Location: Edo

RequirementsA candidate possessing the Technologists Associate Membership of the Institute of Medical Laboratory (A.I.M.L.T) or any other equivalent qualification registrable with the Institute of Medical Laboratory Technologist of Nigeria

Candidates must possess a minimum of 2nd Class lower Degree for University Graduates, while Polytechnic Graduates must possess a minimum of Lower Credit.

Candidates must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme or obtained an Exemption Certificate.

Job Title: Agricultural Engineer – Grade II, Grade Level 08

Location: Edo

Requirements

A Degree in Agricultural Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering or Structural Engineering from a recognised University.

Candidates must possess a minimum of 2nd Class lower Degree for University Graduates.

Candidates must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme or obtained an Exemption Certificate.

Job Title: Higher Forest Superintendent – Grade Level 08

Location: Edo

Requirements

Higher National Diploma (HND) in Forestry/Wildlife Management, Biology, Ecology, Zoology or Botany from a recognised School of Forestry or Institution.

Candidates must possess a minimum of lower credit for Polytechnic candidates.

Candidates must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme or obtained an Exemption Certificate.

Job Title: Forest Officer – Grade II, Grade Level 08

Location: Edo

Requirements

A Degree in Forestry, Forest Resources Management, Agriculture, Agronomy, Plant Zoology, Botany/Biology, Forest Engineering, Forest Utilization, Timber Technology or Wood Science from a recognised University.

Candidates must possess a minimum of 2nd Class lower Degree for University Graduates.

Candidates must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme or obtained an Exemption Certificate.

Job Title: Higher Technical Officer (Town Planning) – Grade Level 08

Location: Edo

Requirements

Higher National Diploma in Town Planning from a recognised Institution Or

Ordinary National Diploma in Town Planning from a recognised Institution Or

A Pass in the Preliminary Examination of Nigerian Institute of Town Planners plus at least four years post qualification cognate experience for II and III above. Or

A Pass in the Intermediate Examination of the Town Planning Institution plus at least three years post qualification cognate experience.

Polytechnic Graduates must possess a minimum of Lower Credit.

Candidates must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme or obtained an Exemption Certificate.

Job Title: Technical Officer (Highways) – Grade Level 07

Location: Edo

Requirements

Full Technological Certificate (Craft) of the City and Guilds Institute of London in a relevant subject or

Ordinary National Diploma in Highways Engineering or any other relevant subject from a recognised Institution plus at least one year post qualification cognate experience for either qualifications.

Job Title: Technical Officer (Survey) – Grade Level 07

Location: Edo

Requirements

Ordinary National Diploma in Survey or other related subjects from a recognised Institution Or

Full Technological Certificate (Craft) of the City and Guilds Institute of London Survey or related subject Or

Part I of the Advanced Course at the School of Survey, Oyo plus one year post qualification cognate experience for any of the qualifications above or Part II of the Advanced Course at the School of Survey, Oyo.

Job Title: Higher Technical Officer (Highways) – Grade Level 08

Location: Edo

Requirements

Higher National Diploma in Highways Engineering or any other relevant subject from a recognised Institution Or

Full Technological Certificate (Craft) of the City and Guilds Institute of London in any relevant subject plus at least four years post qualification cognate experience Or

Ordinary National Diploma in Highways Engineering or any other relevant subject from a recognised Institution plus at least four years post qualification cognate experience.

Polytechnic Graduates must possess a minimum of Lower Credit.

Candidates must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme or obtained an Exemption Certificate.

Job Title: Technical Officer (Building) – Grade Level 07

Location: Edo

Requirement

Ordinary National Diploma in Building from a recognised Institution plus at least one year post qualification cognate experience.

Job Title: Technical Officer (Architecture) – Grade Level 07

Location: Edo

Requirements

Intermediate Royal Institute of British Architects or Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in Architectural Technology from a recognised Institution or

Full Technological Certificate (Craft) of the City and Guilds of London Institute in relevant subject plus at least one year post qualification cognate experience for any of the qualifications above.

Job Title: Higher Agricultural Superintendent – Grade Level 08

Location: Edo

Requirements

A Higher National Diploma (HND) in Agriculture from a recognised Institution

Candidates must possess a minimum of 2nd Class lower Degree for University Graduates, while Polytechnic Graduates must possess a minimum of Lower Credit.

Candidates must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme or obtained an Exemption Certificate.

Job Title: Agricultural Officer – Grade II, Grade Level 08

Location: Edo

Requirements

A Degree in Agriculture, Agricultural Science, Agricultural Economics, Horticulture, Crop Science or Crop Production from a recognised University.

Candidates must possess a minimum of 2nd Class lower Degree for University Graduates.

Candidates must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme or obtained an Exemption Certificate.

Job Title: Higher Fisheries Superintendent – Grade Level 08

Location: Edo

Requirements

A Higher National Diploma (HND) in Fisheries, Zoology, Biology, Bio-Chemistry or Agriculture from a recognised Institution

Candidates must possess a minimum of 2nd Class lower Degree for University Graduates, while Polytechnic Graduates must possess a minimum of Lower Credit.

Candidates must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme or obtained an Exemption Certificate.

Job Title: Higher Technical Officer (Civil) – Grade Level 08

Location: Edo

Requirements

Higher National Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised Institution Or

Full Technological Certificate (Craft) of the City and Guilds Institute of London in Civil Engineering or related subjects plus at least four years post qualification cognate experience Or

Ordinary National Diploma in Civil Engineering or related subject from a recognised Institution plus at least four years post qualification cognate experience.

Polytechnic Graduates must possess a minimum of Lower Credit.

Candidates must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme or obtained an Exemption Certificate.

Job Title: Agricultural Research Officer – Grade II, Grade Level 08

Location: Edo

Requirements

A Degree in any of the Agricultural or Natural Sciences from a recognised University.

Candidates must possess a minimum of 2nd Class lower Degree for University Graduates.

Candidates must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme or obtained an Exemption Certificate.

Job Title: Fisheries Officer – Grade II, Grade Level 08

Location: Edo

Requirements

A Degree in Zoology, Fisheries, Biology, Agricultural Bio-Chemistry or Agriculture from a recognised University.

Candidates must possess a minimum of 2nd Class lower Degree for University Graduates.

Candidates must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme or obtained an Exemption Certificate.

Job Title: Produce Officer – Grade II, Grade Level 08

Location: Edo

Requirements

A Degree in Agricultural or Biological Science from a recognised University

Candidates must possess a minimum of 2nd Class lower Degree for University Graduates

Candidates must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme or obtained an Exemption Certificate.

Job Title: Technical Officer (Civil) – Grade Level 07

Location: Edo

Requirements

Full Technological Certificate (Craft) of the City and Guilds Institute of London in Electrical, Mechanical and Civil Engineering or related subject or Ordinary National Diploma in Electrical, Mechanical and Civil Engineering or related subject from a recognised Institution plus one year post qualification cognate experience for either qualifications.

Candidates must possess a minimum of 2nd Class lower Degree for University Graduates, while Polytechnic Graduates must possess a minimum of Lower Credit.

Candidates must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme or obtained an Exemption Certificate.

Job Title: Higher Technical Officer (Electrical) – Grade Level 08

Location: Edo

Requirements

Higher National Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognised Institution Or

Full Technological Certificate (Craft) of the City and Guilds Institute of London in Electrical Engineering or related subjects plus at least four years post qualification cognate experience Or

Ordinary National Diploma in Electrical Engineering or related subject from a recognised Institution plus at least four years post qualification cognate experience.

Polytechnic Graduates must possess a minimum of Lower Credit.

Candidates must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme or obtained an Exemption Certificate.

Job Title: Technical Officer (Mechanical) – Grade Level 07

Location: Edo

Requirements

Full Technological Certificate (Craft) of the City and Guilds Institute of London in Electrical, Mechanical and Civil Engineering or related subject or Ordinary National Diploma in Electrical, Mechanical and Civil Engineering or related subject from a recognised Institution plus one year post qualification cognate experience for either qualifications.

Candidates must possess a minimum of 2nd Class lower Degree for University Graduates, while Polytechnic Graduates must possess a minimum of Lower Credit.

Candidates must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme or obtained an Exemption Certificate.

Job Title: Technical Officer (Electrical) – Grade Level 07

Location: Edo

Requirements

Full Technological Certificate (Craft) of the City and Guilds Institute of London in Electrical, Mechanical and Civil Engineering or related subject or Ordinary National Diploma in Electrical, Mechanical and Civil Engineering or related subject from a recognised Institution plus one year post qualification cognate experience for either qualifications.

Candidates must possess a minimum of 2nd Class lower Degree for University Graduates, while Polytechnic Graduates must possess a minimum of Lower Credit.

Candidates must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme or obtained an Exemption Certificate.

Job Title: Civil Engineer – Grade II, Grade Level 08

Location: Edo

Requirements

A Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent qualifications registrable with the Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria (COREN).

Candidates must possess a minimum of 2nd Class lower Degree for University Graduates.

Candidates must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme or obtained an Exemption Certificate.

Job Title: Agricultural Research Officer – Grade II, Grade Level 08

Location: Edo

Requirements

A Degree in any of the Agricultural or Natural Sciences from a recognised University.

Candidates must possess a minimum of 2nd Class lower Degree for University Graduates.

Candidates must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme or obtained an Exemption Certificate.

Job Title: Higher Produce Superintendent – Grade Level 08

Location: Edo

Requirements

A Higher National Diploma (HND) in Agriculture from a recognised Institution

Candidates must possess a minimum of 2nd Class lower Degree for University Graduates, while Polytechnic Graduates must possess a minimum of Lower Credit.

Candidates must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme or obtained an Exemption Certificate.

Job Title: Higher Technical Officer (Mechanical) – Grade Level 08

Location: Edo

Requirements

Higher National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognised Institution Or

Full Technological Certificate (Craft) of the City and Guilds Institute of London in Mechanical Engineering or related subjects plus at least four years post qualification cognate experience Or

Ordinary National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering or related subject from a recognised Institution plus at least four years post qualification cognate experience.

Polytechnic Graduates must possess a minimum of Lower Credit.

Candidates must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme or obtained an Exemption Certificate.

Job Title: Technical Officer (Town Planning) – Grade Level 07

Location: Edo

Requirements

A Pass in the Intermediate Examination of the Town Planning Institution.

Candidates must possess a minimum of 2nd Class lower Degree for University Graduates, while Polytechnic Graduates must possess a minimum of Lower Credit.

Candidates must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme or obtained an Exemption Certificate.

Job Title: Education Officer – Grade II, Grade Level 08

Location: Edo

Requirements

A Degree in Education or in any other relevant subject from a recognised University; Or

A Degree in a relevant subject plus a Post-Graduate Diploma or Certificate in Education

Candidates must possess a minimum of 2nd Class lower Degree for University Graduates

Candidates must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme or obtained an Exemption Certificate.

Job Title: Architect – Grade II, Grade Level 08

Location: Edo

Requirements

Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Architecture obtained from a University recognised by the Architects Registration Council of Nigeria. or A Pass in the Final I Examination of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (N.I.A.). or A Pass in the Final I Examination of the Royal Institute of British Architects (R.I.B.A.) Above or equivalent qualifications must be registrable with the Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON)

Candidates must possess a minimum of 2nd Class lower Degree for University Graduates

Candidates must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme or obtained an Exemption Certificate.

Job Title: Town Planning Officer – Grade II, Grade Level 08

Location: Edo

Requirements

A Degree in Urban and Regional Planning or Town Planning from a recognised Institution or

a Pass in the Final Examination of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners or a Professional Diploma in Urban and Regional Planning or Town Planning from any recognised Institution (not equivalent to Higher National Diploma Certificate). Above or equivalent qualifications must be registrable with the Town Planners Registration Council of Nigeria (TOPREC):

Candidates must possess a minimum of 2nd Class lower Degree for University Graduates.

Candidates must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme or obtained an Exemption Certificate.

Job Title: Quantity Surveyor – Grade 11, Grade Level 08

Location: Edo

Requirements

A Degree in Quantity Surveying from a recognised University Or

A Pass in the Final Examination of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors Or

A Pass in the Final Examination of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors.

Candidates must possess a minimum of 2nd Class lower Degree for University Graduates.

Candidates must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme or obtained an Exemption Certificate.

Job Title: Senior State Counsel – Grade Level 10

Location: Edo

Requirements

A candidate who is legally qualified to practice as a Barrister and Solicitor in Nigeria plus at least one year post-call cognate experience

Candidates must possess a minimum of 2nd Class lower Degree for University Graduates

Candidates must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme or obtained an Exemption Certificate.

Job Title: Information Officer – Grade II, Grade Level 08

Location: Edo

Requirements

A Degree preferably in Arts, Journalism, Social Sciences or English Language from a recognised University.

Candidates must possess a minimum of 2nd Class lower Degree for University Graduates

Candidates must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme or obtained an Exemption Certificate.

Job Title: Scientific Officer (Health) – Grade II, Grade Level 08

Location: Edo

Requirements

A Bachelor’s Degree (or its equivalent) in Medical and appropriate Natural Sciences

Candidates must possess a minimum of 2nd Class lower Degree for University Graduates

Candidates must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme or obtained an Exemption Certificate.

Job Title: Data Processing Officer – Grade Level 07

Location: Edo

Requirements

Ordinary National Diploma in Computer Studies or Data Processing from a recognised Institution plus at least two years post-qualification cognate experience OR

Higher National Diploma in Data Processing or Computer Science from a recognised Institution

Polytechnic Graduates must possess a minimum of Lower Credit.

Candidates must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme or obtained an Exemption Certificate.

Job Title: Environmental Health Officer II – G.L 08

Location: Edo

Requirements

A Degree in Environmental Health Science from a recognised University.

Candidates must possess a minimum of 2nd Class lower Degree for University Graduates.

Candidates must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme or obtained an Exemption Certificate.

Job Title: Geologist – Grade Level 09

Location: Edo

Requirements

A Degree in Geology, Mining or Exploratory Geology or Geology with Elementary Topographical Surveying as a subsidiary subject from a recognised University or a Degree and Post-Graduate Diploma in Geochemistry or Geology with specialisation in Geochemistry from a recognised University

Candidates must possess a minimum of 2nd Class lower Degree for University Graduates.

Candidates must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme or obtained an Exemption Certificate.

Job Title: Mechanical Engineer – Grade II, Grade Level 08

Location: Edo

Requirements

A Degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent qualifications registrable with the Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria (COREN).

Candidates must possess a minimum of 2nd Class lower Degree for University Graduates

Candidates must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme or obtained an Exemption Certificate.

Job Title: Electrical Engineer – Grade II, Grade Level 08

Location: Edo

Requirements

A Degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent qualifications registrable with the Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria (COREN).

Candidates must possess a minimum of 2nd Class lower Degree for University Graduates.

Candidates must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme or obtained an Exemption Certificate.

Job Title: Structural Engineer – Grade II, Grade Level 08

Location: Edo

Requirements

A Degree in Structural Engineering or equivalent qualifications registrable with the Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria (COREN).

Candidates must possess a minimum of 2nd Class lower Degree for University Graduates

Candidates must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme or obtained an Exemption Certificate.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)