Access Bank Family Fortune Promo returns

Nigeria’s leading financial institution, Access Bank, is set to reward more Nigerians in the latest edition of its Family Fortune Promo.

Highlights of the maiden edition included the rewarding of the Obinabor family with a brand new home in Lekki, courtesy of the mega random selections. More families received rewards such as GOTV and DSTV decoders, a seven-seater living room sofa, a 49 inches LED TV set and Samsung Galaxy mobile phones . There were also N50K shopping vouchers, data bundles, power banks and more gift items in the weekly and monthly random selections.According to a statement, participants who didn’t get a chance to win in the Family Fortune Promo 1.0., can participate in the 2.0 edition to stand a chance to win a home in Lekki, a family car and noiseless generators.

To participate, customers are advised to start a family saving scheme (with a minimum of two people), save a cumulative of N150,000 for a minimum of 30 days to qualify for the quarterly draws, and a cumulative of N300,000 for a minimum of 90 days to qualify for the mega random draws.

Intending participants can get more information on the official Family Fortune Promo site and follow the bank on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

