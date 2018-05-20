Warning…Stop Eating Tilapia ASAP Before It’s Too Late

Fish is a high-protein, low-fat food that provides a range of health benefits. … Since the human body can’t make significant amounts of these essential nutrients, fish are an important part of the diet. Fish is rich in Omega 3; that is beneficial for decreasing cholesterol levels in our body.

These facts are not true for all kind of fish. A fish known as Tilapia is remarkably different from all other fish that you choose to eat.Farm-raised tilapia has always been a popular source for fish, not only because it’s widely available, but it’s also very inexpensive.

However, before you stock up on tilapia, you may want to know about its correlation to inflammation. Recent studies have concluded that eating tilapia may worsen inflammation that can lead to heart disease, arthritis, asthma and a world of other serious health problems.

Tilapia is a white colored fish that does not cost much to breed. It is widely sold due to its low cost. It has a mild taste, and you can cook it following very easy recipes. It is boneless and lacks a skin covering. Many people find this fish delicious and enjoy eating it.

Nevertheless, serious issues are associated with consumption of Tilapia fish. Most of the times, it is not bred in natural and hygienic habitats. Tilapia are mainly freshwater fish inhabiting shallow streams, ponds, rivers and lakes and less commonly found living in brackish water.

However, the larger species are often raised in aquariums as a food source, because they grow rapidly and tolerate high stocking densities and poor water quality. The fish help purify the water by consuming vegetation and detritus, greatly reducing purification costs. The Tilapia selling in the markets has ingested unhygienic food and absorbed a significant amount of fertilizers that are harmful to animals and humans.

Tilapia, the third most consumed fish in America, is under fire. Increasingly, this fish is grown in China and bad farming practices, some experts argue, are causing the food to suffer nutritionally (some have even called the fish as “bad for you as bacon”)

Think carefully, what kind of fish to include in your diet. Including a dish full of chemical and carcinogens can pose a big threat to your health. You must remove Tilapia from your diet chart as it has no nutritious benefit as compared to the great harm it does to your body.

