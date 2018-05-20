Vicmart Enterprises Limited Job Vacancy : Warehouse Manager

Vicmart Enterprises Limited – We are an indigenous firm involved in the marketing and sales of FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) and other allied products to meet the needs of our customers.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Warehouse Manager

Job Scope

Liaising with suppliers to ensure the company is treated well

Ensuring high quality service delivery to our customers

Supervising and doing spot checks to ensure that warehouse supervisors are doing their work well and following due process

Job Functions

Managing and processing orders for external customers; reviewing their account balances and processing their rebate

Placing orders with suppliers and ensuring delivery

Managing company account with suppliers

Collating and monitoring rebate from suppliers

Share information about price changes, promos etc with all stakeholders and ensure compliance

Allocating special stock between reps and other customers

Ensuring shipment targets by supplier are met

Target Tracker, Expiry date Tracker, Empties Tracker, Promo Tracker

Training new hires

Sort out all issues relating to the warehouse

Supervising warehouse supervisors and other warehouse staff to ensure that:

Due process and procedures are adhered to within the warehouse

Data is properly and accurately recorded

The warehouse is clean and well-arranged

Key Performance Indicators:

90% CFR or 5% order cut – Ensure all customer orders are met in the required quantities

Customer Satisfaction – 98%

2% OOS – Maintain required safety stock at all times

Zero expired products in the warehouse

100% Shipment Targets

Application Closing Date

27th May, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: careers@vicmartent.com

