Vicmart Enterprises Limited Job Vacancy : Warehouse Manager

Vicmart Enterprises Limited – We are an indigenous firm involved in the marketing and sales of FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) and other allied products to meet the needs of our customers.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Warehouse Manager
Job Scope
Liaising with suppliers to ensure the company is treated well
Ensuring high quality service delivery to our customers
Supervising and doing spot checks to ensure that warehouse supervisors are doing their work well and following due process
Job Functions
Managing and processing orders for external customers; reviewing their account balances and processing their rebate
Placing orders with suppliers and ensuring delivery
Managing company account with suppliers
Collating and monitoring rebate from suppliers
Share information about price changes, promos etc with all stakeholders and ensure compliance
Allocating special stock between reps and other customers
Ensuring shipment targets by supplier are met
Target Tracker, Expiry date Tracker, Empties Tracker, Promo Tracker
Training new hires
Sort out all issues relating to the warehouse
Supervising warehouse supervisors and other warehouse staff to ensure that:
Due process and procedures are adhered to within the warehouse
Data is properly and accurately recorded
The warehouse is clean and well-arranged
Key Performance Indicators:
90% CFR or 5% order cut – Ensure all customer orders are met in the required quantities
Customer Satisfaction – 98%
2% OOS – Maintain required safety stock at all times
Zero expired products in the warehouse
100% Shipment Targets
Application Closing Date
27th May, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: careers@vicmartent.com
