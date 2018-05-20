Vicmart Enterprises Limited Job Vacancy : Trailer Driver

Vicmart Enterprises Limited – We are an indigenous firm involved in the marketing and sales of FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) and other allied products to meet the needs of our customers.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Trailer Driver

Job Description

Delivery across locations.

Application Closing Date
27th May, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: careers@vicmartent.com

