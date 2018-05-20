Vicmart Enterprises Limited Job Vacancy : IT Manager

Vicmart Enterprises Limited – We are an indigenous firm involved in the marketing and sales of FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) and other allied products to meet the needs of our customers.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: IT Manager

Job Description

Candidate will be expected to advise businesses on technology and how it can help them perform better, then oversee new systems design and development.

Responsibilities

Negotiate contracts with external providers for services and products which cannot be provided internally and monitor services delivery to ensure that agreed targets and standards are met

Complete internal/external control by reviewing, tracking and responding to various types of maintenance request

Hardware/Software procurement

Conduct Routine hardware and software audits and publish to management

Liaising with 3rd party vendor for procurement of IT services

Builds and maintains vendor relationships and manages the purchases/maintenance of all company’s IT asset

Help desk activities for HO and branches

Serve as the company’s network administrator ensuring optimal system availability

Develop an annual IT action plan and operating budget for the unit and monitor the implementation of these to ensure that finanial target are met

Manage and supervise both in-house and outsourced IT projects

Manage the IT budgets for execution

Oversees the administration and maintenance of Sage pastel software

Works with accounts department and warehouse to support sage

Liaises with branches to resolve EPR issues

Maintain sage User procedure manual

Responsible for the secure and effective operation of all computer systems, related applications, hardware and software that is used

Maintains quality service by establishing and enforcing organization standards.

Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Requires advanced verbal and written communications skills in English, in addition to effective interpersonal skills.

Must have excellent computer working skills

Must be Process and detail-oriented

Handles Data Back-up maintenance on pastel

Maintains all master data process and documentation of company. Maintain data quality and integrity through ensuring compliance with standards as well as efficient data validation process

Requirements

A University degree/Polytechnic Higher National Diploma in Computer Science/Engineering, Information Technology and related discipline.

Additional Computer/IT related Certifications will be an added advantage.

Application Closing Date

26th May, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to:

ooni-orisan@vicmartent.com Or careers@vicmartent.com

