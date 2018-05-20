Nigerian Police Issues New Order, Says Any Police Officer That Wants To Search A Citizen Must First Be Searched

The Nigerian police has educated and enlightened the public on what is obtainable when they are approached by a police officer for search.

A message written on their Twitter handle in their AskThePolice series states that any officer that wants to search a citizen’s house or car must first submit himself to be searched.According to them, this is the procedure and a citizen must ask politely.

See below:

If an officer wants to search you in your house/ car, he must first surrender himself for searching. This is the procedure. Ask politely. #AskThePolice

