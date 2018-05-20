IDMANN Institute Job Vacancy : Training Services Coordinator

The IDMANN Institute is a registered tertiary educational institution that provides tertiary professional development, personal development, and post-employment training with the aim of professional advancement and/or technical entrepreneurship.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Training Services Coordinator

Job Description

We are seeking a Training Services Coordinator that will coordinate the activities of our trainers, and drive the expansion of our training offering.

In addition to overseeing routine training program management, this position will also be involved in curriculum development and staff/trainer support.

This position will also be responsible for compliance, ensuring that relevant standards are maintained in our training services.

Above all, this position is intended to ensure that all our students (local or remote) receive the best training experience available from IDMANN Institute.

Requirements

This position Requires an individual who is Personally excited about training and education and embraces the application of technology to the learning process.

This position requires a Minimum of a Master’s degree (preferably in Education, Instructional Technology, Human Resources or a related field).

Applicants must have a minimum of ten (10) years of post-graduation experience (for the First degree) with a minimum of five (5) years experience in an educational, training, business development, or career development capacity.

Prior experience as a head teacher, training coordinator, HR coordinator/manager, school administrator or principal would be helpful in this position.

Applicants should expect to Relocate to Umuahia for this job.

Application Closing Date

26th May, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications accompanied by a Cover Letter outlining the candidates suitability for the position to: jobs@idmanninstitute.com

