Aquada Development Corporation Job Vacancy : Engineering Services Manager

Aquada Development Corporation operates an automated rice mill that produces whole grain rice and rice flour, a bakery (using local wholesome ingredients) and a variety of other processes and manufacturing concerns including live stock farming and feed production.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Engineering Services Manager

Job Description

We are seeking an Engineering Services Manager to support our growing engineering technology and analytical services group.

In addition to overseeing routine administrative functions for the group, this position will involve working closely with relevant teams to design, conceive and fabricate equipment; evaluate and develop new process operations; evaluate and monitor analytical techniques and operations; and test new technologies.

This position Requires an individual who is Personally excited about innovation and can manage ideas from conception to deployment.

There will be a fair amount of new process development involved in this position.

This position will also be responsible for compliance, ensuring that quality control standards are maintained in our process operations.

Requirements

This position requires a Minimum of Bachelor’s degree in Science or Engineering with at least ten (10) years of post-graduation industrial/administrative experience.

A degree in science or engineering, combined with training in management or administration would be ideal (though not required).

Prior experience in industrial operations would be necessary for consideration in this position.

Applicants should expect to Relocate to Umuahia for this job.

Application Closing Date

26th May, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications accompanied by a Cover Letter outlining the candidates suitability for the position to: hr@aquada.com

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)