Woman Steals The Show With Her Natural Backside At An Event In The U.S – See Photos

May 18, 2018   Entertainment   No comments

This lady with insanely gigantic booty turned heads as she hit a wedding dancefloor to dance with the bride.

According to Instagram user @queen_geegold, who shared the viral video, she said the lady’s eye-popping booty is ‘100% natural’.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *