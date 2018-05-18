The Most Important Things To Look For When Booking A Hotel Room

Staying at a good hotel when you travel really can make a big difference to your travel experience. And the more time you spend traveling, the pickier you get about the hotels you decide to book. So before you book your next trip, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, discusses five things to check out for a perfect hotel stay and a perfect hotel room.

A comfortable bed

One of the first things that guests test when they arrive their hotel room is the bed. Nothing beats a large, comfortable bed that just makes you want to stay in your hotel room all day. And it’s not just the bed. The pillows and blankets can make a huge difference as well.Friendly hotel staff

Hotel staff friendliness plays an important role in guest satisfaction. It makes guests feel welcome and part of the group. Unfortunately, in certain hotels, hotel workers are not really friendly.

A good location

Normally you book a hotel room because you want to visit a certain place. The hotel must be nigh your location and at the same time, it must not be difficult to locate.

Cleanliness

Travelers find a clean hotel and a clean hotel room the most important thing. Mold in the shower, urine stains on the toilet seat or a dead cockroach under the bed are all things that can put off guests and definitely ruined your hotel stay. Nothing feels better than returning to a beautiful, comfortable hotel room after a day out exploring.

Good value for money

Expensive hotels aren’t always better than budget hotels and a cheap hotel room isn’t always a bad hotel room. So check what others have to say about the hotel room you are about to book. They will most likely mention if it was worth the money or not.

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)