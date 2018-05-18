Late Actress Aisha Abimbola Finally Laid To Rest Amidst Tears And Wailing in Canada (Photos)

Friends, family members and fans of the actress gathered in Canada to pay their last respect as she begins her journey to eternal rest.

Children of late actress, Aishat Abimbola were soaked in tears and sorrow as the remains of late actress was interred in far away Canada.

The interment was conducted on Thursday, May 17, 2018, according to Islamic tenets.

Friends, family members and fans of the actress gathered in Canada to bid her final farewell.

