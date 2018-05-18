Dangote Donates N250 Million To 25000 Muslim Women In Minna Niger State

Africa’s Richest man, Aliko Dangote on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to ex military President Ibrahim Babangida at his home in Minna, the capital of Niger state,Nigeria.

The Business Mogul was accompanied by his daughter Halima and her husband Alhaji Suleiman Bello. He was in the state capital to attend the launching and disbursement of Aliko Dangote Foundation N250 million micro grant to 25,000 Muslim women who are vulnerable in Minna.Shortly after the event that held at Justice Legbo Idris Conference Hall in Minna, Dangote was accompanied by Niger State Governor Abubakar Bello, Senate Deputy Leader Bala Ibn Na’Allah and Chief of Staff to Governor Bello, Mr Mikail Bmitosahi, to the meeting with the former military leader.

