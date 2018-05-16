See Best Sleeping Position, Best Sleeping Duration and natural sleep protocols

What is sleep?

Sleep is one of nature’s greatest inventions and blessings of life. It is a periodic rest of the body which is absolutely essential for its efficient functioning. Sleeping has been known as, “the most cheering restorative of tired bodies.” Actually, a lot will be expose on this tutorial.

Sleep is the indispensable condition to the recopuration of energy. For instance, we go to bed with fatigue and high stress level but wake up being refreshed. Sleep repairs the wears and tears of the body and mind incurred during working hours. Nothing is so restorative to the nerves as sound and uninterrupted sleep.Sleep is therefore a vital way of life. It is a basic needs in man’s mental as well as physical life. During sleep most of the functions of the body are carried on at the lowest level possible for healthy body regulation. Heat production is from 10 to 15 percent below the basal level. The mechanism regulating the body are less sensitive than in the waking state and are depressed by 0.5 to 1.00 degree F.

The rate of the heart beat is reduced by 10 to 30 beats per minutes and a decline in the blood pressure, of about 20 mm occurs in quite restful sleep. The urine volume is considerably reduced, but its concentration in solid increases during sleep hour. The tune of all the skeletal muscles is lessened. The eyes are usually roll upward and the pupils constricted. Loss of sleep have serious detrimental effect on the immune system. Long period of wakefulness may cause physiological and psychological changes, such as loss of memory, irritability, hallucination also schizophrenic manifestation if care is not taken. During the second Word War, the prisoners which were kept at the Nazis Concentration Camp in Germany awake, for days by strong lights and blaring wireless sets, collapse before those which were left in the dark alone.

After a brief introductions of the importance of sleep to the body and health generally and its negative effect when we deprive ourself the right to sleep, let’s study sleep durations and best sleep durations.

Also read 12 Top Strategies to Reduce Stress Level to Normal

SLEEP DURATIONS

Another mystery about sleep is that no two persons need the same amount of sleep. The levels of our sleep varies base on our body regulations and our level of concentrations. A concentrated mind or worried being finds it very difficult to sleep and has very shot sleep duration. According to a research conducted by Dr Natheniel Kleitman, an associate professor of physiology at the University of Chicago’s Sleeping Laboratory, says there is no normal duration of sleep as there is normal weight and height. Another study based on experiment of 25 subjects spread over thousands of nights showed that average amount of sleep needed to feel well rested is between seven to eight hours. Though individual varies, some sleep six hours while others nine hours. Also the body system at the moment of sleep is very important, a stressful and worried being rarely sleep while a tired person can sleep for good eight to nine hours.

According to Dr. Demmis Williams, a noted author in sleep, the amount of sleep needed for an individual’s wellbeing is determined by what he feels, not by what other people, including the doctors, think is reasonable. On the whole, women sleep from 45 minutes to one hour, more than men. The amount of sleep varies at different ages.

Variation of Sleep Duration at Different Ages

New born babies: 18 to 20 hours

Growing child: 10 to 13 hours

Adults: 6 to 9 hours

Aged person: 5 to 7 hours

The dept of ordinary restful fluctuate throughout the sleep. In most adults sleep deepens through the first hour, after which it lightens sharply and then more gradually until morning or until the usual time of wakening. In growing child, however, sleep deepen a second time for a while. According to Dr. Lindlahr, a famous naturopath, two hours before and two hours after midnight are the most valuable for sleep of all the 24 hours of the day. In these four hours mental and physical vigour are of their lowest ebb and sleep is soundest and more natural.

It is believe that three-quarters of our sleep consist of what is called “slow wave sleep”. The restorative process of the body and mind occur during this periods. The following quarter is taken by what is called “Rapid Eyes Movement (REM) sleep.” It is also called paradoxical or dreaming sleep and it comes in episode of about 20 minutes duration after 5 times in a night. It involves dreaming, irregular heart rates, raised blood pressure and erection of penis. It is in this stage of sleep young man usually have wet dreams. Both forms of dreams are considered equally important, being normal sleep rhythms.

Also read: 3 causes of premature aging and dangerous foods that quicken aging

Best Sleep Positions

There are many theories about good and bad sleeping positions. Normally everyone changes several positions during sleep. How one starts out during sleep is of no consequences. It is good things that we should turn around on our beds as we sleep. If we did not, we will awake in the morning stiff, having maintained the same position all night. For proper sleep and to maintain good sleep position, one should not sleep on ones back but on the side with one or both legs brought well up and the head and the shoulder slightly upward.

Sleeping pills are no remedy for sleeplessness, they are habit-forming and become less effective when taken continuously. They lower the I. Q, dull the brain and can prove fatal if taken in excess or before or after alcohol. The side-effect of sleeping pills include indigestion, skin rashes, lowered resistance to infection, circulatory and respiratory problems, poor appetite, high blood pressure, kidney and liver problems and mental confusion.

Sleeping well is an art. It needs a perfect blend of healthy habits and control of mind. A clean body and mind, relaxed mood, physical exercises, and perfect dietary control are some of the basic sleep-inducing methods.

Unpleasant situations at bed,such as arguments, quarrels, watching a horror movies, listening to loud music which could create anxiety, fear, excitement and worries should be avoided. Such situations stimulate the cerebral cortex and tend to keep one awake.

The sleeping place should be well ventilated, with balanced temperature and free from noises. The bed shouldn’t be too hard or too soft, but comfortable. The pillow should not be too hard or too high. The bed-clothe should be loose-fitting and light coloured. Finally, do not have heavy meal before bedtime.

Also read 12 therapies that improve fitness and health(Full Tutorial)

Finally

Take five seconds to share if you have been blessed by this tutorial and also read our previous article on different health related topics.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)