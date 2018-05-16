Four Simple keys to understand your Blood Type – Must Read

The essence of blood type connection rest on these four factors

Your blood types—O, A, B or AB— is a powerful genetic fingerprint that identifies you as surely as your DNA.

When you use the individualized characteristics of your blood type as a guideposts for eating and living, you will be healthier, you will naturally reach your ideal weight, and you will slow the process of aging.

Your blood types is a more reliable measure of your identity than race, culture, or geography. It is a genetic blueprint for who you are, a guide to how you can live most healthfully.

The keys to the significant of blood type can be found in the history of human evolution. Type blood O is the oldest; Type A evolved with agrarian society; Type B emerged as humans migrated north into colder, harsher territories; and Type AB was a thoroughly modern adaptation, a result of the intermingling of disparate groups. This evolutionary history relates directly to the dietary needs of each blood type today.

What is this remarkable factor about the blood type.?

WHAT IS BLOOD TYPE?

Blood type is one of the several medically recognized variations, much like hair and eye color. Many of these variations, such as fingerprint patterns and the more recent DNA analysis, are used extensively by forensic scientists and criminalists, as well as those who research the causes and cure of disease. Blood type is a very bit as significant as other variations; in many ways it’s a more useful measure. Blood type analysis is a logical system. The information is simple to learn and easy to follow.

THE REAL REVOLUTION OF BLOOD

Blood is life itself. It is the primal force that fuels the power and mystery of birth, the horrors of disease, war, and violet death. Entire civilizations have been built on blood ties. Tribes, clans, and monarchies depend on them. We cannot exist without blood. Blood is magical. Blood is mystical. Blood is alchemical. It appears throughout human history as a profound religious and cultural symbols.

Blood evokes such rich and sacred imagery because it is in reality so extraordinary. Not only does it supply the complex delivery and defense systems that are necessary for our very existence, it provides a keystone for humanity—a looking glass through which we can trace the faint tracks of our journey.

Ultimately, the differences in blood types reflect upon the human ability to acclimate to different environmental challenges. For the most part, these challenges impacted the digestive and immune systems.

Importance of Blood Type

You may be unaware of your own blood type unless you have done blood transfusion. Most people think of blood types as an inert factor, something that comes into play only when there is a hospital emergency. But now that you have heard the history of blood on the previous paragraphs, you can now believe that blood type has always been the driving force behind human survival, changing or adopting to a new conditions, environments and food supplies.

Why is our blood so powerful? What is the essential role it plays in our survival—not just thousands of years in the past, but today?

You blood type is the key to your body’s entire immune system. It controls the influence of viruses, bacteria, infections, chemicals, stress and the entire assortment of invaders and conditions that might compromise your immune system.

The word immune comes from the Latin “immunis”, which denoted a city in the Roman Empire that was not required to pay taxes. (If is only your blood type could give you that kind of immunity!) The immune system works to define ‘self’ and destroy ‘non-self’. This is a critical function, for without it your immune system could attack your own tissue by mistake or allow a dangerous organism access to vital areas of your body. In spite of all its complexity, the immune system boils down to two basic functions: recognizing “us” and killing “foreign bodies or intruders”. In this respect your body is like a large invitation, the security guards allow him to enter and enjoy himself. If an invitation is lacking or forged, the guest is forcibly removed.

The Formations of Blood Types A, B, AB

1. Blood TYPE A is formed when the O antigen, or fucose, plus another sugar called N-acetyl-galactosamine, is added. So fucose plus N-acetyl-galactosamine equals Blood Type A

2. BLOOD TYPE B is also based on the O antigen, or fucose but has a different sugar, named D-galasctosamine, added on. So fucose plus D-galactosamine equal TYPE B.

3.BLOOD TYPE AB is based on the O antigen, fucose, plus the two sugar, N-acetyl-galactosamine plus D-galactosamine equals Blood Type AB.

