Five Healthy Eating Tips During Ramadan -Must Read

Ramadan is just days away. It is a 30-day period during which Muslim fast from sunrise to sunset every day. During the day, fasting Muslims only have two meals: the Suhoor (pre-dawn meal before starting the fast) and Iftar (the meal to break the fast).

Because of the long break between meals, a fasting person needs good, nutrient-rich food that provides enough energy to manage tasks and activities right through the long day. Jumia Food, Nigeria’s no 1 food ordering platform, shares some tips for eating healthy during the month of Ramadan.Reduce your carb intake

During the fasting month when you spend most of your day without eating or drinking, try to cut down your carbohydrate intake and eat foods that contain more fibre and protein. This will keep you full for longer and it will help your digestion system.

Avoid white foods

White foods are bread, rice and sugar. And some of them are processed with rather unhealthy compositions and have ended up with reduced nutritional value. Instead of eating white foods, you can down wheat bread, brown rice, and honey as a natural sweetener.

Stay away from junk food

It is not difficult to get junk food. They are available almost immediately, but they hardly contain any nutrition. It is always better to either order healthy meals on Jumia Food or cook your own meals, especially during Ramadan.

Foods and drinks that cause dehydration

Dehydration is the most common thing that happens during Ramadan. Try drinking a lot of water, eating foods that contain a lot of liquid, and avoid coffee and soda drinks as they can lead to dehydration.

Do not eat fried foods

Foods that are fried, too sweet or too spicy are not recommended for consumption during the fasting month. This is because they are difficult to digest and can trigger some serious health problems. As an alternative, you can have boiled, steamed or grilled foods.

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)