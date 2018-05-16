Check out Top 20 Healing Herbs, uses and Benefits

Our mission is to see you in good health. So in this tutorial, we will study health benefits of 20 top healing herbs. The health benefits of herbs are numerous, but majority neglect them because of lack of proper information.

1. Green tea

Natural antibiotic

Good for inflammation

Prevents colds, flu and sore throat from developing

Useful for colon, respiratory, liver, pancreas, spleen, and lymphatic health2. Hawthown:

Restores heart muscle

Helps lower cholesterol

Aids blood circulation

Good for cardiovascular disease; dilates coronary blood vessels

3. Gota Kola:

Energizer/central nervous system stimulant

Diuretic

Helps heart and liver functions

Good for depression, fatigue and sleep disorders.

4. Ginseng:

Good for and renal gland health

Enhances immunity

Helps stress

Protects against effects of radiation exposure

Good for fatigue

CAUTION: Do not use if you have heart disease, low blood sugar or high blood pressure

5.Garlic:

Raw garlic isolated on a white background

Helps fight any infection

Detoxifies the body

Enhances immunity

Lowers blood fats

Assists yeast infections

Helps asthma, cancer, sinusitis, circulatory problems and heart conditions

Also read Some Quick Medical Healing Herbs You Need To Know

6. Ginger:

Helps nausea, motion sickness and vomiting

Useful for circulatory problems

Good for indigestion

Antioxidant

CAUTION: ginger is a circulatory stimulant.

7.Corn Silk:

Wonderful for bladder and kidney health; a natural diuretic

Good for edema

Helps PMS and prostate disorders

8. Eyebright:

Good for itchy, allergy eyes

Eyes wash for eye irritation

9. Flax:

Good for fever and headaches

Good for bones, skin, teeth and nails

Good for female disorders

10. Feverfew:

Good for fever and headaches

Good for pain and muscle tension

Useful for menstrual problems

CAUTION: Do not use during pregnancy.

11. Aloe vera:

Aloe vera and its benefits

Antibacterial properties

Antifungal properties

Antiviral properties

Wound and burn healer

Natural laxative

Soothes stomach

Helps skin disorders

12. Bilberry:

Strong antioxidant

Diuretic/urinary track antiseptic

Prevents night blindness and cataracts

May halt macular degeneration

Helps inflammation

Useful for anxiety and stress

13. Black walnut:

Good for eliminating parasites

Aids digestion

Good for warts and poison ivy

Good for fungal infection

14.Black cohosh

Relieves menopausal hod flashes

Relieves menstrual cramps

Helps circulatory and cardiovascular disorders

Lowers blood pressure

Reduces cholesterol

Useful for nervousness and stress

15. Butcher’s broom

Most effective if taken with vitamin C

Promotes circulation

Good for varicose veins

Useful for meniere’s

Good for varicose veins

16. Cranberry:

Use only unsweetened concentrate or gel capsules

Helps acidify the urine, thereby preventing bacteria from adhering to the bladder

Prevents urinary track infections

Also read Health benefits of unripe Pawpaw and its ability to fight Ulcer and Diabetes etc.

17. Echinacea or Cornflower:

Boosts white blood cell production

Immune system support

Has anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties

Good for colds, flu and infection

CAUTION: Use at first sign of illness, no more than two weeks at a time. Do not use if you are allergic to sunflowers or related species.

18. Dandelion:

Great coffee substitute

Cleanses liver; increases production of bile

Cleanses blood of uric acid and toxins, there by preventing abscesses, boils and rheumatism

Aids kidney, stomach, spleen and pancreas function

19. Damiana

Energy tonic

Increases libido

Brings oxygen to genital region; is an aphrodisiac

CAUTION: Interferes with iron absorption; if anemic, use for short-term only.

20. Ginkgo biloba:

Provides mental energy/ stimulant

Improves brain health

Improves circulation and oxygen to the brain

Helps memory loss

Good for tinnitus( ringing in the ears)

Increase circulation of relieve cramping

Note: take for at least fourteen days before expecting results.

Help us to share if you have been blessed with this tutorial

(Visited 28 times, 28 visits today)