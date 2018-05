Nollywood has been thrown into mourning once again as popular actress, Aisha Abimbola otherwise called ‘Omoge Campus’ has been reported dead.

The 46-year old pretty actress reportedly died of Bosom cancer last night, according to her colleague, Bisola Badmus. Details of her death still remains sketchy but LIB gathered that the actress passed away in Canada

