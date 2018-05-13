Kia Global Sales Hit 240,028 Units

Kia Motors Corporation has announced its April global sales figures for passenger cars, recreational vehicles (RVs) and commercial vehicles, recording a total of 240,028 units sold, increasing 9.3 per cent from last year.

Last month, sales in Korea totalled 50,004 units, representing an increase of 14.9 per cent compared with the same month last year led by strong sales of K3 compact sedan (known as ‘Forte’ in some markets) and K900.The all-new K3 with a more sophisticated design and enhanced features has been a leading model for the Kia brand since debuting at the end of February in the Korean market.

The company’s overseas sales also grew by 7.9 per cent compared to the previous year, posting 190,024 units with strong sales of Rio (known as ‘Pride’ in Korea).

Kia’s best-selling model in the global markets in April was the Sportage compact SUV with 39,475 units sold. The K3 compact sedan was the second best seller with 33,881 units sold, followed by the Rio with 31,566 units sold.

