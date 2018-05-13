Beauty Essentials that Bring Out the Goddess in You

Every lady is a goddess; all she needs is to make a little effort to bring her out. Realistically speaking, it has never been easier to channel your inner beauty goddess than now. The definition of beauty is constantly evolving and the standard notion of beauty is vanishing. Besides, with the abundance of choices in the realm of fashion, skincare and makeup products all designed to cater to different needs and tastes, a lady cannot help but be confused.Jumia Nigeria, your trusted online store recommends a list of products to get your melanin glowing.

Blush: Blush is the ultimate instant picker-upper. Be it rose, apricot, raspberry, or fuchsia, gel, cream, liquid, or powder, nothing livens up the face faster than faking a fabulous flush with a pretty pop of color swiped across the apples of your cheeks.

Concealer: If you find yourself plagued by dark circles, blemishes, pimples, and redness on a regular basis, it’s high time you became a pro at masking your minor imperfections. Make concealer your beauty BFF—nothing stands a chance against this cosmetic camouflage.

Eye Cream: They say the eyes are the windows to the soul—we say they’re the telltale sign of aging. While wrinkles are inevitable, you can stall them by sticking to a good preventive care regimen. Start using eye cream now to smooth over fine lines, reduce puffiness and the appearance of under-eye baggage, and brighten dull, sallow, shadowy skin.

Red Lipstick: Much like your signature scent, every girl needs a go-to tube of red at her disposal for three reasons: 1) It’s boardroom and bar appropriate; 2) wearing it makes you ooze confidence; and 3) a racy red pout ups the ante for any outfit. Whether it’s crimson, cherry, cardinal, cinnamon, or candy apple, choose a shade that flatters your specific complexion and enjoy the high-fives on your bold beauty move.

Mascara: Long, luscious lashes are equivalent to the cherry on top of your favorite dessert. And it’s OK if yours aren’t naturally showstopping—you can easily add a little oomph to your everyday look. Take your lashes from short and sparse to full and fluffy in 30 seconds flat by swiping a few coats of mascara through them. Can’t decide between the volumizing and lengthening formulations? For a fiercely gorgeous false-lash finish, use both—one coat of each!

