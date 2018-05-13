AU$52,500 Integrated Water Centre Scholarships For International Students – Australia

The International Water Centre (IWC) is offering scholarship opportunities to International students who wants to undergo a Masters degree program in Integrated Water Management.This scholarship program covers the following:

Full tuition fees for full-time study of the IWC Master of Integrated Water Management program commencing in 2017 (up to AU$52,500 for 18 months of study)

Living expenses stipend (valued at AU$36,000 for 16 months) payable in equal monthly instalments

Return air travel to Australia (pre-approved, economy class airfare to and from Brisbane, via the most direct route up to a maximum of AU$2,500)

UQ Student Services and Amenities Fee (valued at AU$145)

Cost of Student Visa for a single student (valued at AU$550)

Cost of the Overseas Student Health Cover for a single student (valued at AU$950 for 18 months)

Application Deadline: 1st August 2018

Eligible Countries: Asia-Pacific, Africa, South and Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and the Middle-East.

Eligible Field Of Study: Master of Integrated Water Management (MIWM)

Eligibility: To be eligible for this scholarship program, applicants must:

be citizens of the above mentioned regions.

have completed their bachelors degree program in a related field of study

have at least two years of professional experience (paid work or volunteering experience) relevant to the program.

have good academic records

be proficient in English Language

How To Apply: Click Here To Begin Application Process

Before you begin this application: please prepare an electronic copy of the following documents:

Your current Resume/CV.

Two recent reference letters from contacts in relation to your academic and/or work performance. Letters must be dated within the past three years.

Names and contact details of two referees who have agreed to be contacted in relation to your academic and/or work performance. These can be the same referees from your reference letters.

For More Information Visit The Scholarship Webpage

