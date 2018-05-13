AU$52,500 Integrated Water Centre Scholarships For International Students – Australia
The International Water Centre (IWC) is offering scholarship opportunities to International students who wants to undergo a Masters degree program in Integrated Water Management.This scholarship program covers the following:
- Full tuition fees for full-time study of the IWC Master of Integrated Water Management program commencing in 2017 (up to AU$52,500 for 18 months of study)
- Living expenses stipend (valued at AU$36,000 for 16 months) payable in equal monthly instalments
- Return air travel to Australia (pre-approved, economy class airfare to and from Brisbane, via the most direct route up to a maximum of AU$2,500)
- UQ Student Services and Amenities Fee (valued at AU$145)
- Cost of Student Visa for a single student (valued at AU$550)
- Cost of the Overseas Student Health Cover for a single student (valued at AU$950 for 18 months)
Application Deadline: 1st August 2018
Eligible Countries: Asia-Pacific, Africa, South and Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and the Middle-East.
Eligible Field Of Study: Master of Integrated Water Management (MIWM)
Eligibility: To be eligible for this scholarship program, applicants must:
- be citizens of the above mentioned regions.
- have completed their bachelors degree program in a related field of study
- have at least two years of professional experience (paid work or volunteering experience) relevant to the program.
- have good academic records
- be proficient in English Language
How To Apply: Click Here To Begin Application Process
Before you begin this application: please prepare an electronic copy of the following documents:
- Your current Resume/CV.
- Two recent reference letters from contacts in relation to your academic and/or work performance. Letters must be dated within the past three years.
- Names and contact details of two referees who have agreed to be contacted in relation to your academic and/or work performance. These can be the same referees from your reference letters.
For More Information Visit The Scholarship Webpage
