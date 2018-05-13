AU$52,500 Integrated Water Centre Scholarships For International Students – Australia

The International Water Centre (IWC) is offering scholarship opportunities to International students who wants to undergo a Masters degree program in Integrated Water Management.This scholarship program covers the following:

  • Full tuition fees for full-time study of the IWC Master of Integrated Water Management program commencing in 2017 (up to AU$52,500 for 18 months of study)
  • Living expenses stipend (valued at AU$36,000 for 16 months) payable in equal monthly instalments
  • Return air travel to Australia (pre-approved, economy class airfare to and from Brisbane, via the most direct route up to a maximum of AU$2,500)
  • UQ Student Services and Amenities Fee (valued at AU$145)
  • Cost of Student Visa for a single student (valued at AU$550)
  • Cost of the Overseas Student Health Cover for a single student (valued at AU$950 for 18 months)
Application Deadline: 1st August 2018

Eligible Countries: Asia-Pacific, Africa, South and Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and the Middle-East.

Eligible Field Of Study:  Master of Integrated Water Management (MIWM)

Eligibility: To be eligible for this scholarship program, applicants must:

  • be citizens of the above mentioned regions.
  • have completed their bachelors degree program in a related field of study
  • have at least two years of professional experience (paid work or volunteering experience) relevant to the program.
  • have good academic records
  • be proficient in English Language
How To Apply:  Click Here To Begin Application Process

Before you begin this application: please prepare an electronic copy of the following documents:

  • Your current Resume/CV.
  • Two recent reference letters from contacts in relation to your academic and/or work performance. Letters must be dated within the past three years.
  • Names and contact details of two referees who have agreed to be contacted in relation to your academic and/or work performance. These can be the same referees from your reference letters.

For More Information Visit The Scholarship Webpage

