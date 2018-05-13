£5,000 Academic Excellence Scholarships At University Of Essex, UK

If you are an International student from the countries listed below and you are looking for a scholarship opportunity, here is one for you:

The University Of Essex, UK invites applications from interested individuals who wants to further their studies at the institution.

Application Deadline: 30th September 2018

Offered Annually? Yes

Eligible Countries: Bangladesh, Canada, China, Ghana, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Norway, Pakistan, Russia, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, USA, Vietnam

To be taken at (country): UK

Type: Masters

Value of Program: £5,000

Duration of Program: 1 Year

Eligibility: To be eligible for this scholarship program, applicants must:

be citizens of the above mentioned countries

be classified as an international student for fee purposes

be applying for a full-time Masters course starting in 2017-18 (excluding MBA)

be self-funded

meet the academic criteria in the table below: Ghana: CGPA 3.0/4.0 or above Nigeria: CGPA 3/5 or above Other member states of the African Union: 2:1 or above (or equivalent as defined by our Postgraduate Admissions selection criteria)

have completed their bachelors degree program

have good academic records

How To Apply:

If you meet all the eligibility criteria and firmly accept the offer of your place by 30 September 2018 then you will automatically be awarded this scholarship. You’ll be notified of your award by the end of October 2018. You don’t need to complete an application form.

We’ll assess your eligibility based on the academic transcripts and certificates that you submit with your application for your place at Essex.

Visit The Scholarship Website For More Information

Award Provider: University Of Essex, UK

