Nigeria to Increase Access for US Exports, Including Pork

President Muhammadu Buhari stated his intent to remove barriers to United States agricultural products in a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House last week, reports the National Pork Producers Council.

Nigeria currently restricts imports of US pork but NPPC has been working with the US government to open access in Nigeria for US pork and pork products.Last summer, USMEF matched red meat exporters with buyers at the first US Meat Export Federation (USMEF) South Africa Seminar and Buyers Reception.

The event was funded by the USDA Market Access Program, the Beef Checkoff Programme and the Pork Checkoff.

“Along with one-on-one business meetings and updates on current market conditions, USMEF staff provided technical advice and assistance to traders with an interest in putting more US beef and pork in South Africa’s processing, retail and foodservice sectors,” USMEF said in a news release. “Focus was also put on food safety and the quality and consistency of US red meat products, as well as the availability of US beef livers, kidneys and other beef variety meats.”

According to the statement, a buyer from Nigeria attended that meeting.

(Visited 6 times, 4 visits today)