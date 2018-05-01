Job Openings at Dangote Flour Mills Plc – Apply Now
Dangote Flour Mills Plc, a subsidiary of Dangote Group, is the largest flour milling company in Africa and among the largest in the world.
As a result of business expansion, applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:Supply Chain Executive
Job Type Full Time
Qualification BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA
Experience 15 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Procurement / Store-keeping / Supply Chain
Job Description
Supply Chain Strategic Infrastructure – Build and maintain a long term blueprint for the strategic progression of the Flour and Pasta footprint locally
Integrated Sales and Operations Planning – Collaborate with Customer to deepen the Flour and Pasta category orientation through product innovation, category solutions and supply chain integration
Flour And Pasta Compliance With Legislation & Sustainability – Develop legal compliance frameworks and processes in respect of operating factories and distribution centers
Flour and Paste Asset Management Coordinating and vetting the development of a Flour and Pasta facilities plan aimed at increasing output in line with demand forecasts arid future capability requirements
Research and Development Develop Flour and Pasta R&D /NDP strategies aimed at innovation, enhancing quality and service level competitiveness
Consolidated Purchasing- Identify strategic opportunities to de-risk Flour and Pasta business and derive commercial advantage through closer collaboration with suppliers in sourcing raw materials
New Business Development – Incubate category innovation through global alliances, targeted outsourcing & NPD
Distribution – Strategic oversight of Flour and Pasta distribution network and facilities
Requirements
Minimum of a First Degree / Higher Diploma in Engineering, MBA and/or Milling Post Graduate Studies would be advantageous
Minimum 15 Years experience In Technical/Operational Environment or role ins food manufacturing environment, 5 years of which must be at a senior management role
Technical Competencies:
In-depth understanding of business processes arid principles
Understanding of Supply Chain Principles
Understanding of manufacturing, purchasing and logistics principles
Project Management Skills
Business financial skills
High level of computer literacy
Behavioural Competencies:
People development and Management skills
Good interpersonal skills
Coordinating and organizing ability
High level of attention to detail
Strong analytical skills
Negotiating Skills
Coaching and mentorship ability Assertive

Manufacturing Executive
Job Type Full Time
Qualification BA/BSc/HND
Experience 15 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Manufacturing
Job Description
Coordinating daily Sites operations including operations, including manning arid material planning to achieve said business target
Prepare and Implement Site Budget as per the business plan
Responsible for product quality Management
Responsible for Site, Health, Safety and Environment Standards
Represent Site on various Project Teams
Develop and Execute value analysis projects
Compile Site capacity and capability studies for future CAPEX
Deliver on the business volume and extraction rates
Develop subordinates
Requirements
Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in an Engineering Course
Milling knowledge/experience will be required
Minimum of 15 years Experience at a Senior Level in a Manufacturing Setting
Knowledge & Skills:
Results driven
Solid understanding of business processes
Creative and innovative thinking
Excellent planning and organizational skills
Strong interpersonal communication, networking and influencing skills
Attention to detail
Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
Personal Attributes:
Analytical
Good Interpersonal relationship
Innovative
Method of Application
Applicants should send their CV’s and Cover Letter (with the relevant position included in the subject line of your email) to: dfm.cvs@dangote.com
