Job Openings at Dangote Flour Mills Plc – Apply Now

Dangote Flour Mills Plc, a subsidiary of Dangote Group, is the largest flour milling company in Africa and among the largest in the world.

As a result of business expansion, applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:Supply Chain Executive

Job Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience 15 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Procurement / Store-keeping / Supply Chain

Job Description

Supply Chain Strategic Infrastructure – Build and maintain a long term blueprint for the strategic progression of the Flour and Pasta footprint locally

Integrated Sales and Operations Planning – Collaborate with Customer to deepen the Flour and Pasta category orientation through product innovation, category solutions and supply chain integration

Flour And Pasta Compliance With Legislation & Sustainability – Develop legal compliance frameworks and processes in respect of operating factories and distribution centers

Flour and Paste Asset Management Coordinating and vetting the development of a Flour and Pasta facilities plan aimed at increasing output in line with demand forecasts arid future capability requirements

Research and Development Develop Flour and Pasta R&D /NDP strategies aimed at innovation, enhancing quality and service level competitiveness

Consolidated Purchasing- Identify strategic opportunities to de-risk Flour and Pasta business and derive commercial advantage through closer collaboration with suppliers in sourcing raw materials

New Business Development – Incubate category innovation through global alliances, targeted outsourcing & NPD

Distribution – Strategic oversight of Flour and Pasta distribution network and facilities

Requirements

Minimum of a First Degree / Higher Diploma in Engineering, MBA and/or Milling Post Graduate Studies would be advantageous

Minimum 15 Years experience In Technical/Operational Environment or role ins food manufacturing environment, 5 years of which must be at a senior management role

Technical Competencies:

In-depth understanding of business processes arid principles

Understanding of Supply Chain Principles

Understanding of manufacturing, purchasing and logistics principles

Project Management Skills

Business financial skills

High level of computer literacy

Behavioural Competencies:

People development and Management skills

Good interpersonal skills

Coordinating and organizing ability

High level of attention to detail

Strong analytical skills

Negotiating Skills

Coaching and mentorship ability Assertive



Manufacturing Executive

Job Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND

Experience 15 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Manufacturing

Job Description

Coordinating daily Sites operations including operations, including manning arid material planning to achieve said business target

Prepare and Implement Site Budget as per the business plan

Responsible for product quality Management

Responsible for Site, Health, Safety and Environment Standards

Represent Site on various Project Teams

Develop and Execute value analysis projects

Compile Site capacity and capability studies for future CAPEX

Deliver on the business volume and extraction rates

Develop subordinates

Requirements

Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in an Engineering Course

Milling knowledge/experience will be required

Minimum of 15 years Experience at a Senior Level in a Manufacturing Setting

Knowledge & Skills:

Results driven

Solid understanding of business processes

Creative and innovative thinking

Excellent planning and organizational skills

Strong interpersonal communication, networking and influencing skills

Attention to detail

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Personal Attributes:

Analytical

Good Interpersonal relationship

Innovative

Method of Application

Applicants should send their CV’s and Cover Letter (with the relevant position included in the subject line of your email) to: dfm.cvs@dangote.com

