Graduate and Experienced Recruitment at KPMG Nigeria ( 7 Positions) – Apply Here
KPMG Nigeria – Our client is a formal retail outlet who offers its customers a world class shopping experience. In line with its desire to ensure that strategic roles are filled by best-in-class talent with the requisite experience and desired attributes, our Client seeks to recruit an experienced and motivated individual to fill the role of:
Head of FinanceJob Type Full Time
Qualification BA/BSc/HND
Experience 10 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit
Detailed Job Description
The Head of Finance will provide relevant strategic performance, accounting, cost control, tax and other financial management information and leadership to meet the needs of the board, management, regulatory authorities and other recognized stakeholders.
The ideal candidate will be expected to have perform the following responsibilities:
Responsibilities
Support the CEO in reporting to the board of directors and its three board level committees.
Drive the Strategic Planning and Budgetary Process including translating strategic objectives into Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s) and Key Risk Indicators (KRI’s) for all staff.
Set operational objectives and goals for the units in the group and ensure achievement of set objectives by implementing balanced scorecard reporting.
Assist management in formulating business support policies that maximise the market value of the company and minimise its risk profile.
Oversee all financial and accounting functions/ services in support of the operations including but not limited to:
Prepare monthly financial statements in line with IFRS
Review Trial Balance, Journals and Payment Vouchers
Prepare and review Stock/Inventory reconciliations
Prepare and review bank reconciliations
Undertake Tax Management and Planning
Checking and signing of advices and funds transfer documents
Preparation of budget and monthly budgetary controls reports
Prepare monthly profitability reports and chair the meeting for monthly review of profitability and corrective action planning.
Prepare required returns for FIRS, LIRS, and NSITF etc.
Relate with Account and Tax Auditors for annual audits
Manage vendor payments as well as act as a signatory for business transactions and approve operating expenses within authorized limit
Manage the working capital of the company with special reference to creditors, inventory and debtors
Liaise with bankers, financiers and consultants as the need arises
Undertake treasury management by the development of investment proposals and advise the CEO on the best ways of investing surplus funds to grow the business in addition to capital resource planning
Ensure maximum efficiency and cost control in business administrative operations in order to minimise cost and maximise returns on investment
Ensure effective financial planning, accounting and cost control for the company
Prepare other ad-hoc reports as may be required
Contribute to customer needs identification and the development of new products to meet such needs
Establish performance objectives and targets for team members
Monitor and evaluate the performance of the department and of team members
Communicate with departmental staff on relevant business and corporate matters through regular meetings
Participate actively in Management Committee meetings and other management bodies
Provide on-the-job coaching for staff and ensure that other training needs of staff are identified and addressed
Prepare staff performance appraisals objectively and promptly
Perform other duties as assigned by the CEO
Qualifications
First degree in Engineering, Finance or Business and Numerate related discipline
Professional accounting qualification (e.g. ICAN, ACCA, ACA, ACMA, CFA or CPA)
Minimum of 10 years post qualification experience in a retail distribution or FMCG firm
Minimum of 5 years in senior management capacity
Effective managerial and leadership skills.
Excellent interpersonal skills with ability to communicate effectively.
Knowledge of the Balanced Scorecard as a Performance Management Tool
Strong strategic thinking and planning skills.
Experience with MS Dynamics AX is an added advantage
Strong accounting, audit, business analysis and financial management skills
Good negotiation skills.
go to method of application »
…………………………………………………………
Graduate Trainee – Internal Audit, Risk & Compliance Services (IARCS)
Job Type Full Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Lagos
Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit Graduate Jobs
Auto req ID: 9797BR
Engagement Type: Graduate Hire
Detailed Description
KPMG is seeking to hire exceptional graduates who will be part of a dynamic team in the Internal Audit & Risk Compliance Unit (IARCS).
The KPMG IARCS unit is a clear market leader in the provision of governance, risk and compliance services.
The team works with several clients across various industries to provide internal audit outsourcing services, review and design of corporate governance, diagnostic review and design of enterprise risk management services, etc.
Qualifications
Less than 26 years of age First degree: First Class OR Second Class (Upper) in any discipline,
5 O’level credits (including English & Maths) at a sitting
Completed or about to complete NYSC program
ACA/ACCA would be added advantage.
go to method of application »
………………………………………………………………..
Tax Graduate Trainee
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Lagos
Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit Graduate Jobs
Auto req ID: 9812BR
Engagement Type: Graduate Hire
Requirements, Qualifications and Skills
Must be below 26 years old.
Have a minimum of 5 O’ level credits (including English & Mathematics) in ONE sitting.
Have a minimum of Second Class Upper Division degree at first/ undergraduate degree (please note that OND and HND qualifications will not be considered for this position) .
Law graduates must have both a minimum of Second Class Upper Division degree at first/ undergraduate degree and also at Law school .
About to complete or completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.
Must not have written the KPMG Graduate Aptitude Test before.
go to method of application »
……………………………………………………
Audit Graduate Trainee
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Lagos
Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit Graduate Jobs
Auto req ID: 103455BR
Engagement Type: Graduate Hire
Requirements, Qualifications and Skills
Must be below 26 years old
Must have a minimum of 5 O’ level credits (including English & Mathematics) at ONE sitting
Must have a minimum of second class (upper division) degree at first degree (please note that OND and HND qualifications are not considered for this position)
Law graduates must have a minimum of second class (upper division) degree at first degree and at Law school Must be about to complete or have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme
Must not have written the KPMG Graduate Aptitude Test before.
Must have a passion for building a career in Audit.
go to method of application »
………………………………………………………..
Forensic/Fraud Investigation – Analyst
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Lagos
Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit Graduate Jobs
Auto req ID: 107536BR
Engagement Type: Graduate Hire
Requirements, Qualifications and Skills
Minimum of five O’level credits (Including English & Maths) obtained in ONE sitting
First degree in any discipline with a minimum of second class upper
Age should be less than 26 years
Should not have written the KPMG test before.
go to method of application »
…………………………………
Graduate Lawyer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Lagos
Job Field Graduate Jobs Law / Legal
Auto req ID: 124246BR
Engagement Type: Graduate Hire
Requirements
Eligible candidates must:
Be below 26 years old as at the date of application.
Have a minimum of 5 O’ level credits (including English & Math) at ONE sitting
Have a minimum of second class (upper division) degree at first degree and at Law school
Be about to complete or completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.
Schools with a 4 point grade scale will have to have at least a 3 point average to be eligible.
go to method of application »
……………………………………………………
Graduate Trainee Programme 2017/2018
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Lagos
Job Field Graduate Jobs
Auto req ID: 100702BR
Engagement Type: Graduate Hire
Requirements
Eligible candidates must:
Be below 26 years old as at the date of application.
Have a minimum of 5 O’ level credits (including English & Math) at ONE sitting
Have a minimum of second class (upper division) degree at first degree. Please note that OND and HND qualifications are NOT eligible.
Have a minimum of second class (upper division) degree at first degree and at Law school (For Law graduates only).
Be about to complete or completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.
Method of Application
Use the link(s) below to apply on company website.
- Head of Finance
- Graduate Trainee – Internal Audit, Risk & Compliance Services (IARCS)
- Tax Graduate Trainee
- Audit Graduate Trainee
- Forensic/Fraud Investigation – Analyst
- Graduate Lawyer
- Graduate Trainee Programme 2017/2018
Leave a Reply