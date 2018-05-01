Graduate and Experienced Recruitment at KPMG Nigeria ( 7 Positions) – Apply Here

KPMG Nigeria – Our client is a formal retail outlet who offers its customers a world class shopping experience. In line with its desire to ensure that strategic roles are filled by best-in-class talent with the requisite experience and desired attributes, our Client seeks to recruit an experienced and motivated individual to fill the role of:

Head of FinanceJob Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND

Experience 10 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit

Detailed Job Description

The Head of Finance will provide relevant strategic performance, accounting, cost control, tax and other financial management information and leadership to meet the needs of the board, management, regulatory authorities and other recognized stakeholders.

The ideal candidate will be expected to have perform the following responsibilities:

Responsibilities

Support the CEO in reporting to the board of directors and its three board level committees.

Drive the Strategic Planning and Budgetary Process including translating strategic objectives into Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s) and Key Risk Indicators (KRI’s) for all staff.

Set operational objectives and goals for the units in the group and ensure achievement of set objectives by implementing balanced scorecard reporting.

Assist management in formulating business support policies that maximise the market value of the company and minimise its risk profile.

Oversee all financial and accounting functions/ services in support of the operations including but not limited to:

Prepare monthly financial statements in line with IFRS

Review Trial Balance, Journals and Payment Vouchers

Prepare and review Stock/Inventory reconciliations

Prepare and review bank reconciliations

Undertake Tax Management and Planning

Checking and signing of advices and funds transfer documents

Preparation of budget and monthly budgetary controls reports

Prepare monthly profitability reports and chair the meeting for monthly review of profitability and corrective action planning.

Prepare required returns for FIRS, LIRS, and NSITF etc.

Relate with Account and Tax Auditors for annual audits

Manage vendor payments as well as act as a signatory for business transactions and approve operating expenses within authorized limit

Manage the working capital of the company with special reference to creditors, inventory and debtors

Liaise with bankers, financiers and consultants as the need arises

Undertake treasury management by the development of investment proposals and advise the CEO on the best ways of investing surplus funds to grow the business in addition to capital resource planning

Ensure maximum efficiency and cost control in business administrative operations in order to minimise cost and maximise returns on investment

Ensure effective financial planning, accounting and cost control for the company

Prepare other ad-hoc reports as may be required

Contribute to customer needs identification and the development of new products to meet such needs

Establish performance objectives and targets for team members

Monitor and evaluate the performance of the department and of team members

Communicate with departmental staff on relevant business and corporate matters through regular meetings

Participate actively in Management Committee meetings and other management bodies

Provide on-the-job coaching for staff and ensure that other training needs of staff are identified and addressed

Prepare staff performance appraisals objectively and promptly

Perform other duties as assigned by the CEO

Qualifications

First degree in Engineering, Finance or Business and Numerate related discipline

Professional accounting qualification (e.g. ICAN, ACCA, ACA, ACMA, CFA or CPA)

Minimum of 10 years post qualification experience in a retail distribution or FMCG firm

Minimum of 5 years in senior management capacity

Effective managerial and leadership skills.

Excellent interpersonal skills with ability to communicate effectively.

Knowledge of the Balanced Scorecard as a Performance Management Tool

Strong strategic thinking and planning skills.

Experience with MS Dynamics AX is an added advantage

Strong accounting, audit, business analysis and financial management skills

Good negotiation skills.

Graduate Trainee – Internal Audit, Risk & Compliance Services (IARCS)

Job Type Full Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Lagos

Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit Graduate Jobs

Auto req ID: 9797BR

Engagement Type: Graduate Hire

Detailed Description

KPMG is seeking to hire exceptional graduates who will be part of a dynamic team in the Internal Audit & Risk Compliance Unit (IARCS).

The KPMG IARCS unit is a clear market leader in the provision of governance, risk and compliance services.

The team works with several clients across various industries to provide internal audit outsourcing services, review and design of corporate governance, diagnostic review and design of enterprise risk management services, etc.

Qualifications

Less than 26 years of age First degree: First Class OR Second Class (Upper) in any discipline,

5 O’level credits (including English & Maths) at a sitting

Completed or about to complete NYSC program

ACA/ACCA would be added advantage.

Tax Graduate Trainee

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Lagos

Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit Graduate Jobs

Auto req ID: 9812BR

Engagement Type: Graduate Hire

Requirements, Qualifications and Skills

Must be below 26 years old.

Have a minimum of 5 O’ level credits (including English & Mathematics) in ONE sitting.

Have a minimum of Second Class Upper Division degree at first/ undergraduate degree (please note that OND and HND qualifications will not be considered for this position) .

Law graduates must have both a minimum of Second Class Upper Division degree at first/ undergraduate degree and also at Law school .

About to complete or completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

Must not have written the KPMG Graduate Aptitude Test before.

Audit Graduate Trainee

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Lagos

Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit Graduate Jobs

Auto req ID: 103455BR

Engagement Type: Graduate Hire

Requirements, Qualifications and Skills

Must be below 26 years old

Must have a minimum of 5 O’ level credits (including English & Mathematics) at ONE sitting

Must have a minimum of second class (upper division) degree at first degree (please note that OND and HND qualifications are not considered for this position)

Law graduates must have a minimum of second class (upper division) degree at first degree and at Law school Must be about to complete or have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme

Must not have written the KPMG Graduate Aptitude Test before.

Must have a passion for building a career in Audit.

Forensic/Fraud Investigation – Analyst

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Lagos

Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit Graduate Jobs

Auto req ID: 107536BR

Engagement Type: Graduate Hire

Requirements, Qualifications and Skills

Minimum of five O’level credits (Including English & Maths) obtained in ONE sitting

First degree in any discipline with a minimum of second class upper

Age should be less than 26 years

Should not have written the KPMG test before.

Graduate Lawyer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Lagos

Job Field Graduate Jobs Law / Legal

Auto req ID: 124246BR

Engagement Type: Graduate Hire

Requirements

Eligible candidates must:

Be below 26 years old as at the date of application.

Have a minimum of 5 O’ level credits (including English & Math) at ONE sitting

Have a minimum of second class (upper division) degree at first degree and at Law school

Be about to complete or completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

Schools with a 4 point grade scale will have to have at least a 3 point average to be eligible.

Graduate Trainee Programme 2017/2018

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Lagos

Job Field Graduate Jobs

Auto req ID: 100702BR

Engagement Type: Graduate Hire

Requirements

Eligible candidates must:

Be below 26 years old as at the date of application.

Have a minimum of 5 O’ level credits (including English & Math) at ONE sitting

Have a minimum of second class (upper division) degree at first degree. Please note that OND and HND qualifications are NOT eligible.

Have a minimum of second class (upper division) degree at first degree and at Law school (For Law graduates only).

Be about to complete or completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

