Big Brother Naija season 3 winner, Miracle Igbokwe earlier today, 30th of May, picked up his prize – a Hyundai SUV and N25 million cheque.

The young pilot beat other finalists, Tobi, Nina, Ceec and Alex to win the grand prize for this season’s edition of the show about two weeks ago…He today, picked up his prize win… Photos below:

