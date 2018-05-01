BBNaija: ” I will pay my Tithe” – Winner, Miracle

The winner of the just concluded Big Brother Naija reality game show, Miracle, has revealed that he is going to pay his tithe from his prize money.

After three months of drama, suspense and intrigue, reality TV show, Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala came to an end last Sunday with young and dashing pilot, Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe emerging as the winner.He smiled home with N25 million cash, a brand new SUV and other prizes totaling N45 million.

However, being a good Christian, Miracle has vowed to pay his tithe to the last kobo.

How are you feeling now?

I’m feeling like a flyboy. I really appreciate you all because it’s your love that got me this (N45 million) prize.

What do you think won you the prize?

I will say it’s the grace of God.

As a Christian, are you going to pay your tithe from the money you won?

To me, it’s always God first. He has blessed me and I have to show that I appreciate. Yes, definitely, I’ll pay my tithe.

What are you planning to do with the money?

Right now, I think it’s just time for me to relax and think about what exactly I want to do with the money.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)