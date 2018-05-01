2018 Egbin Power Industrial Training Programme – Apply Now

EGBIN POWER PLC, Lagos is one of the biggest additions to the electricity industry in Nigeria. Often seen as the biggest single generating power station in Black Africa, it was built to meet the ever rising demand for electricity in Lagos and its environs.

Egbin Power Plc announces the commencement of the enrollment exercise for the 2nd stream of 2018 Industrial Attachment Programme.Student Interns (SIWES)

Job Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND

Location Nigeria

Job Field Engineering / Technical Internships / Volunteering

The application window is now OPEN for eligible students on the Student Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) to participate in this exercise.

Eligibility

Applicant should have at least a second class upper (2.1) or its equivalent as at the time of submitting the application.

Fields of study are Engineering, Applied Industrial Science, Environment and Safety, Information Technology and Finance.

Duration: July 2018 to December 2018

Interested students are who meet the eligibility criteria below are encouraged to apply.

Method of Application

Send an application letter stating your discipline and CGP as at the time of submitting the application to egbin.IAP@egbin-power.com

Attach a duly signed SIWES industrial attachment letter.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)