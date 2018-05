Nigerian singer “davido” has finally revealed the years he and his girlfriend “chioma” has been dating. He revealed this when one of his twitter followers tried to troll him.

The Follower Tweeted:Well time will tell …. we glad you found love ….. I guess . I’m not . Just kinda too sudden but then hey . #yolo

Davido Replied:

If 5 years is sudden then ok

(Visited 3 times, 2 visits today)