Access Bank gross earnings up by 19% Q1 2018

Access Bank Plc grew its top-line by 19 per cent to N137.5 billion in the first three months of this year as the commercial bank continued the implementation of a new five-year plan aimed at making it Africa’s gateway to the world by 2022.

Key extracts of the interim report and accounts for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 showed that gross earnings rose by 19 per cent to N137.5 billion compared with N116 billion recorded in first quarter last year. Interest income and non-interest income contributed 70 per cent and 30 per cent respectively to the top-line in first quarter 2018. The report showed a steady bottom-line performance. Pre and post tax profits stood at N27.44 billion and N22.12 billion respectively in first quarter 2018 compared with N27.6 billion and N22.41 billion posted respectively in corresponding period of last year. Earnings per share stood at 77 kobo in 2018 as against 79 kobo in 2017.Access Bank’s balance sheet remained strong with a seven per cent growth in total assets to N4.38 trillion by March 2018 as against N4.10 trillion recorded at the beginning of this year. Group capital adequacy ratio (CAR) and Liquidity Ratio (LR) stood at 19.3 per cent and 41.3 per cent, exceeding the minimum regulatory requirement.

The bank’s Group Managing Director, Mr. Herbert Wigwe said the gross earnings of N137 billion and profit after tax of N22 billion in first quarter 2018 underscored the resilience of the bank and its ability to deliver sustainable earnings.

“We have begun the implementation of key elements of our strategy and I am excited at the prospects in the coming months. A vital part of this is the continued execution of our retail market penetration initiatives, as it remains a strong catalyst to the sustainability of non-funded income growth. In addition, we remain focused on consolidating our market position in the corporate and commercial banking segment,” Wigwe said.

He outlined that the bank’s priority for the rest of the year will be to focus on its retail offerings as it continues to see the benefits of the initiatives intensify over the next few months.

Access Bank had last week distributed N18.8 billion as cash dividend for the 2017 business year. Shareholders received a final dividend of 40 kobo, in addition to interim dividend of 25 kobo, bringing the total dividend per share for 2017 to 65 kobo.

