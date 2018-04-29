Top Brand Rewards Customers with Amazing Prizes – Details

In a bid to give back to its loyal customers, HP is giving lovers of its brand a chance to go home with amazing prizes in its ‘Easter Make A Wish’ promo.

However, the prizes involve a fabulous offers on a selection of HP 15 Pavilion series, HP Envy, HP Spectre, and the new super exciting HP Power Pavilion Gaming PCs to participants.

According to the company, “It also involves an entering to the ultimate giveaway raffle draw to win prizes worth 350,000 naira. All you have to do is buy any of the HP Envy or HP Spectre PCs, get a raffle draw ticket and make a wish.Highlighting the features of the products, the company said, “it is beautifully designed and lightweight, the HP Spectre has a great keyboard and trackpad, a sharp HD display and an above-average sound system. Battery life with this display is great, and its performance top notch, while the HP Envy

PC come with a CPU Intel Core i7-7500U 2.7 GHz, a Windows 10 Home operating system, a 16GB Ram, and a hard drive size of 256GB SD.

“While HP Spectre goes for an amazing CPU 2.5GHz Intel Core i7-6500U (dual-core, 4MB cache, up to 3.1GHz with Turbo Boost), Intel HD Graphics 520, 8GB LPDDR3 SD RAM (1,866MHz) and a 13.3-inch screen. Bright View Corning Gorilla Glass WLED-backlit display.

“Even cooler, there is more for our game lovers! HP just introduced the new Power Pavilion Gaming PC. Driven by the latest technology and a massive amount of storage, your on-the-go workspace becomes your go-to Launchpad for creating by day and kicking into high gear by night.

“With a rugged Intel Core i7-7700HQGet, graphics adapter NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050, 16384 MB memory and a 15.6 inch display, there’s no limit to your gaming experience. Get an instant gaming headset when you buy the new HP Power Pavilion Gaming PC.

“However, visit any of our participating stores (Spar, Office Everything and Office R US) and get free HP accessories when you shop.”

